Ranking the Cleveland Browns Most Realistic Free Agent Targets

With the NFL Combine in the rearview mirror, the Cleveland Browns will be full steam ahead on free agency.

On Monday, the Browns will begin negotiations with new players that they’re interested in signing. They’ll be able to sign those players to formal contracts on Wednesday March 11.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry stated that the Browns expect to be more aggressive than they’ve been in recent years during the free agency period. However, it won’t be until 2027 for the Browns to be able to be “hyper aggressive” in free agency.

Regardless, the Browns have some cash to spend. Immediately following the combine, Berry traded a fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans for Tytus Howard and handed his new right tackle a three-year deal worth over $60 million.

Let’s take a look at some realistic free agent targets for the Browns.

Quarterback Kyler Murray

Following his seventh season with the Arizona Cardinals, Murray is expected to be released if his team can’t find a trade partner.

While some Browns fans might wince at another short quarterback, Murray’s release means that the Cardinals will owe Kyler Murray $36.5 million guaranteed for 2026. This means that whichever team signs him is going to have the chance to do so at a massive bargain.

That should be music to Berry’s ears.

The Browns would be able to continue developing Shedeur Sanders behind Murray while trying to win games during Todd Monken’s first year as head coach. Signing Murray on an inexpensive contract would allow the Browns to brace themselves for the impact of Deshaun Watson’s contract while upgrading the quarterback position.

Expect the Browns to be interested. It makes sense from a financial standpoint. However, from a football perspective, Murray might have better options, including the Minnesota Vikings.

Baltimore Ravens Center Tyler Linderbaum

Only 25 years old, Linderbaum is one of the best centers in the NFL. The Ravens want him back, but there’s going to be plenty of competition for his services, including the Browns.

Berry mentioned Linderbaum by name two separate times during his availability at the NFL Combine. Could be something, could be nothing.

But the Browns have a massive hole at center after Ethan Pocic’s season-ending injury. Pocic, 30, will enter free agency in hopes of landing on a new team that would allow him to wrap up his rehab.

The Browns will hope that backup center Luke Wypler could be an option, but the former Ohio State center turns into a nice depth piece if the Browns win the Linderbaum sweepstakes.

Center Tyler Biadasz

If the Browns want to stay active ahead of free agency, they wouldn’t have to wait to sign Biadasz, who was a salary cap casualty already released from the Washington Commanders.

According to Pro Football Focus, the former Pro Bowler was the 12th-ranked center in the NFL last season. Biadasz is 28, a year younger than Howard, who the Browns just pursued.

Biadasz will receive some interest from the Chicago Bears, who just had their starting center, Drew Dalman, surprisingly retire.

Houston Texans right guard Ed Ingram

Browns right guard Wyatt Teller already posted a farewell message, and it’s clear the Browns want to get younger offensively.

Ingram is a 27-year-old right guard who has started 55 games during his first four seasons in the NFL after being a second-round pick in 2022. By signing Ingram, the Browns would be able to steal the entire right side of Houston’s offensive line. Ingram was the highest-graded guard of the Wild Card round for his performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Los Angeles Chargers tackle Trey Pipkens III

Berry noted that he admired the versatility of Baltimore’s offensive line. During Monken’s tenure in Baltimore, the Ravens had a bunch of scheme-proof options at tackle and guard.

That’s Pipkens’ claim to fame. He’s not a superstar offensive tackle. Instead, he’s a dependable, scheme-flexible lineman. He has logged snaps at both tackle positions and demonstrated the ability to slide inside when necessary.

As the Browns juggle uncertainties at quarterback, that elasticity will carry value.

Seattle Seahawks receiver Rashid Shaheed

The Browns need all of the help they can get at wide receiver. They can also use all of the help they can get on special teams.

Perhaps Shaheed can be a one-stop fix for the Browns as a deep threat to complement Isaiah Bond and the speedy return specialist that Cleveland has been missing since Josh Cribbs.

The Browns likely won’t be able to afford a huge contract for a wideout like Alec Pierce, but Shaheed could be a great consolation prize in Monken’s offense.