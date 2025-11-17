Myles Garrett shares what Shedeur Sanders said in Browns locker room after loss
Despite leading most of the game, the Cleveland Browns were not able to take down the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.
During the loss, Browns superstar Myles Garrett compiled four sacks. The defense kept Cleveland in the game all evening, but the Browns were unable to score when it mattered and lost 23-16.
But after the game, Garrett wasn’t bragging about his remarkable four sack showing. Instead, he stood up for rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders who made his NFL debut after Dillon Gabriel was ruled out with a concussion.
“He spoke after the game and he wanted to pin it on himself and his performance,” Garrett explained of the scene in the locker room. “But we’re not going to allow him to do that. It’s a team game. We’re all in this together.”
Garrett’s leadership has been on display despite Cleveland’s 2-8 record in their first 10 games of the season. After losing to the hapless New York Jets in Week 10, Garrett immediately assured reporters that the defense would not quit despite a lackluster offense on the other side.
Gabriel was 7-of-10 for 68 yards before leaving the game with a concussion at halftime. While that stat line looks impressive on paper, Gabriel’s misses were wildly inaccurate and the Browns were unable to convert a third down offensively until Sanders entered the game in the third quarter.
Sanders was 4-of-16. While his debut was not pretty, he manufactured an entertaining game-winning drive attempt where a touchdown pass to Gage Larvadain was dropped due to tremendous coverage from the Ravens.
Garrett’s four sack performance came in another historic game for the future first ballot Hall of Famer. His 12th sack of the season passed Lawrence Taylor to become the first player in NFL history to record six consecutive seasons of 12 sacks or more.
Immediately after the game, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski committed to Gabriel as the team’s quarterback moving forward as long as he can clear concussion protocol. If he can’t, Sanders will have another opportunity.
The Browns will travel to Las Vegas and face the Raiders, who have a short week due to playing on Monday Night Football in Week 11. Currently 2-7, the Raiders are also one of the worst teams in the NFL.
Garrett has 10 sacks over his last three games and is playing the best football of his career, seemingly just now entering his prime on the field. Off the field, Garrett is encouraging his young quarterbacks and emerging as a leader.
Without a defensive touchdown from linebacker Devin Bush, the Browns would have only scored nine points on Sunday. While the defense is Super Bowl caliber, the mismanagement of the offense should cause major changes this offseason.