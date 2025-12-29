Should the Cleveland Browns have tried to lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers?

The Cleveland Browns pulled off a dramatic victory Sunday over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Normally, this would be a cause for celebration. The Browns prevented the Steelers from clinching the division and the final result may be enough to push Mike Tomlin out of Pittsburgh, barring a Super Bowl run.

But the sentiment on social media was not all smiles and celebration following the win. That is because the win pushed the Browns down to the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, as opposed to potentially No. 2 overall when the season is finally done. The Las Vegas Raiders are locked into No. 1 overall if they lose next week, and have already sent Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers home.

Picking No. 2 is vastly different than No. 6 when there are two top quarterback prospects in a class. This year, the duo of Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore will dominate the headlines and should both go early. Ty Simpson is a top option as well.

Per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi, the Browns could still end up as high as No. 2. It is just highly unlikely. What appears more likely is landing in the No. 4-6 range.

Tankathon update: Browns lose the inside track on a top-2 pick with today’s win.



Per ESPN Analytics, the Browns have a 55% chance to have a top-5 draft pick. Cleveland could pick as early as No. 2 (loss and all four 3-13 teams win) or as late as 7th with a win. pic.twitter.com/V2w9Kf8ilH — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 29, 2025

Local sports talk radio will surely feature plenty of arguments and one specific question this week: Should the Browns have "tanked" and lost to the Steelers?

There are harsh possible reactions no matter how one responds to that question. The problem with the discussion is that the players and coaches would never just openly try to lose. So fans can talk all they want about what the team should have done, but it's ultimately up to the players on the field.

Was the defense supposed to give up free touchdowns to the Steelers? The Browns offense only mustered 13 points, so it's not like they ran up the score in the game. Pittsburgh had a dud performance in a game where it was clear they were way too focused on not giving Myles Garrett the sack record.

It's almost comical to assume players would try to lose a game. Of course, there are other ways to tank, such as how the Raiders keep sending key players home. That type of move usually comes from the front office, as nearly everyone on the field is fighting for their NFL future. Andrew Berry is also fighting for his job in the front office at the moment, so openly trying to lose may not be in his best interest. It's not like 2026 is his first draft class.

Constantly focusing on draft position is a sad reality for Browns fans. While Sunday's win may have felt like a loss to some, the hope is it gave the young players on the roster a boost heading into 2026. Blatantly trying to lose would not be a great way to build a winning culture.