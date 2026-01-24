Surprising Top Cleveland Browns Head Coaching Candidate Revealed

The Cleveland Browns have conducted multiple interviews for their head coach opening, but they seem to be closing in on their top candidate.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns have the Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator, Nathan Scheelhaase, as their top candidate for the head coach job. Scheelhaase is currently in his second year with the Rams, who are set to play in the NFC Championship game against the Seattle Seahawks.



Rapoport added that Scheelhaase would be more than likely to keep Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on the staff in the same position. While that hasn't been mandatory for head coach candidates, the Browns hoped it would be the case with most of their candidates.

Cleveland Browns view Nathan Scheelhaase as the top candidate for HC job

Scheelhaase has done a great job with the Rams' offense and played a key role in getting quarterback Matthew Stafford to play at an MVP level in 2025. A lot of noise has been made about the work Scheelhaase has done in his short time with the Rams and his quick rise up the ladder.

One note about the Browns' head coach search over time is that they are using data to find the right candidates for the job. Scheelhaase has reportedly been testing well with Cleveland, showing how smart he is, despite being young for the head coach job.

Cleveland has already lost out on a few candidates who skipped out on second-round interviews, including Mike McDaniel and Jesse Minter. McDaniel decided to either be the head coach elsewhere or be the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator, while Minter has since taken the Baltimore Ravens head coach job.

The biggest note that should give Browns fans hope in the coaching search, despite the younger, more inexperienced candidates being considered, is that Schwartz looks to be good to stick around. Schwartz is pivotal to the team not going through a complete rebuild with a top-five defense in place, and the new head coach can just focus on adding new talent on offense.

That'll be the benefit of having Scheelhaase as the head coach: he can focus specifically on offense, and thanks to his experience with a stellar offense in Los Angeles, that will help the team add a new voice and bring creativity to a unit that needs it.

There is still plenty of work that needs to be done, but the Browns have a good candidate in place, even if they have to wait on a playoff run to make a move.