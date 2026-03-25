The Biggest Question the Cleveland Browns Still Haven’t Answered After Free Agency

Free agency was kind to the Cleveland Browns.

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Browns general manager Andrew Berry publicly admired the way that Bears GM Ryan Poles rebuilt Chicago’s offensive line in one offseason.

Berry got to work, trading for starting right tackle Tytus Howard from the Houston Texans while adding starting interior offensive linemen Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins once the league’s free agency window opened.

But what did the Browns forget to answer?

Simple answer. Wide receiver.

It’s likely that the Browns will land a premium left tackle in the upcoming NFL Draft. Berry has two first-round selections, No. 6 and No. 24 overall.

After spending significant cap dollars on the offensive line, the Browns still haven’t answered for their wide receiver room, which is one of the worst position groups in the NFL.

In free agency, the Browns were never going to be big spenders for a player like Alec Pierce, who ultimately signed back with the Indianapolis Colts on a $116 million deal. Berry had too many other holes that needed to be filled, and the Browns allocated their free agency funds to offensive line help.

But even lower-cost wide receivers like Calvin Austin III, John Metchie and Christian Kirk skipped over the Browns, which feels curious.

What’s the plan for the Browns at receiver?

Despite being available for every single game for the Browns since he was acquired from the Denver Broncos, Jerry Jeudy was a massive disappointment last season. Coming off of a career-best year, Jeudy caught just 50 passes for 602 yards and two touchdowns.

Sure, Cleveland’s quarterback situation and overall offense were just as bad – but it was an inexcusable season from Jeudy.

The issue for the Browns is that they’ll need to count on him again in 2026. Cedric Tillman has not shown enough during his first three seasons in the NFL. He’s played in 38 career games and has scored just five touchdowns. Similarly, Jamari Thrash has yet to find consistent production with the Browns and Isaiah Bond is a developmental deep threat.

Regardless of who becomes Cleveland’s starting quarterback in 2026, the Browns desperately need pass catchers. They have nine selections in April's NFL Draft. Doubling up on two wide receivers could make a ton of sense.

Berry used plenty of Cleveland’s top 30 NFL Draft visits on the wide receiver position. Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson and USC’s Makai Lemon are expected to be the top three wide receivers selected, and they’ve all met with the Browns. In the next tier of wide receivers, Omar Cooper Jr., Denzel Boston and Chris Bell have also met with Berry in Berea.

One thing is hopefully clear.

The Browns simply can’t rely on a receiving trio of Jeudy, Tillman and Bond in 2026.

Even though they still haven’t answered their wide receiver question in free agency, there’s still plenty of time to add a gamechanger before the season.