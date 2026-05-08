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Browns Hand Out New Jersey Uniform Numbers for All 10 Draftees, Plus a Dozen UDFAs

Cleveland's Rookie Minicamp begins today May 8 at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Rafael Zamorano|
Apr 24, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns first round draft picks Spencer Fano, left, and KC Concepcion hold their new jerseys during an introductory press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns first round draft picks Spencer Fano, left, and KC Concepcion hold their new jerseys during an introductory press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

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Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns announced jersey numbers for all 10 draftees, as the team’s rookie minicamp is underway at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. 

While First-round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion had already shown off their numbers -- 55 and 17, respectively .. at their introductory press conference a few days ago, the jersey numbers for other rookies hadn't been disclosed until today. 

Second-round wideout Denzel Boston will now wear No. 12, quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ old number. Sanders, a fifth-rounder last year, had previously announced a switch to his old college No. 2 beforehand

Fifth-round linebacker Justin Jefferson has been assigned jersey No. 10, which was used by last year’s second-round running back Quinshon Judkins. No announcement has been made yet on Judkins possibly changing his number, though. He wore No. 1 at Ohio State.

Not all jersey numbers are available in Cleveland, as the team has officially retired five of them: 14 (Otto Graham), 32 (Jim Brown), 45 (Ernie Davis), 46 (Don Fleming) and 76 (Lou Groza).

Jersey

Round

Pick

Name

Position

School

55

1

9

Spencer Fano

OT

Utah

17

1

24

KC Concepcion

WR

Texas A&M

12

2

39

Denzel Boston

WR

Washington

28

2

58

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

S

Toledo

58

3

86

Austin Barber

OT

Florida

52

5

146

Parker Brailsford

C

Alabama

10

5

149

Justin Jefferson

LB

Alabama

18

5

170

Joe Royer

TE

Cincinnati

15

6

182

Taylen Green

QB

Arkansas

48

7

248

Carsen Ryan

TE

BYU

At this point in time, eiht of the 10 rookies drafted by Cleveland in last months 2026 NFL Draft have signed their contracts. The only still-unsigned draftees are wideout Concepcion and safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

In these cases, players sign a participation agreement that covers the team's liability during the event, ensuring players are covered for injury.

Browns officially add 12 undrafted free agents

Cleveland also announced the formal signing of 12 undrafted free agents to complete it’s rookie class. 

The most notable name on this list appears to be Logan Fano, a defensive end out of Utah who just happens to be Spencer Fano’s brother

All undrafted free agent rookies were also assigned their numbers for the Browns’ rookie minicamp.

Jersey

Name

Position

School

29

Davon Booth

RB

Mississippi State

34

Zion Washington

S

Boise State

36

TJ Harden

RB

SMU

36

Wes Pahl

P

Oklahoma State

38

Kole Wilson

WR

Baylor

43

Nate Evans

CB

Delaware

47

DeCarlos Nicholson

CB

USC

60

Izavion Miller

OT

Auburn

64

Tyreak Sapp

DE

Florida

66

Bernard Gooden

DT

LSU

90

Khordae Sydnor

DE

Vanderbilt

97

Logan Fano

DE

Utah

Other players that have reportedly accepted invites to Browns' rookie minicamp include Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes, West Virginia linebacker Reid Carrico, Fordham linebacker James Conway, and Bowling Green tight end Jyrin Johnson.

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Rafael Zamorano
RAFAEL ZAMORANO

Rafael brings more than two decades worth of experience writing all things football.

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