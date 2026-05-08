Browns Hand Out New Jersey Uniform Numbers for All 10 Draftees, Plus a Dozen UDFAs
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The Cleveland Browns announced jersey numbers for all 10 draftees, as the team’s rookie minicamp is underway at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
While First-round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion had already shown off their numbers -- 55 and 17, respectively .. at their introductory press conference a few days ago, the jersey numbers for other rookies hadn't been disclosed until today.
Second-round wideout Denzel Boston will now wear No. 12, quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ old number. Sanders, a fifth-rounder last year, had previously announced a switch to his old college No. 2 beforehand.
Fifth-round linebacker Justin Jefferson has been assigned jersey No. 10, which was used by last year’s second-round running back Quinshon Judkins. No announcement has been made yet on Judkins possibly changing his number, though. He wore No. 1 at Ohio State.
Not all jersey numbers are available in Cleveland, as the team has officially retired five of them: 14 (Otto Graham), 32 (Jim Brown), 45 (Ernie Davis), 46 (Don Fleming) and 76 (Lou Groza).
Jersey
Round
Pick
Name
Position
School
55
1
9
Spencer Fano
OT
Utah
17
1
24
KC Concepcion
WR
Texas A&M
12
2
39
Denzel Boston
WR
Washington
28
2
58
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren
S
Toledo
58
3
86
Austin Barber
OT
Florida
52
5
146
Parker Brailsford
C
Alabama
10
5
149
Justin Jefferson
LB
Alabama
18
5
170
Joe Royer
TE
Cincinnati
15
6
182
Taylen Green
QB
Arkansas
48
7
248
Carsen Ryan
TE
BYU
At this point in time, eiht of the 10 rookies drafted by Cleveland in last months 2026 NFL Draft have signed their contracts. The only still-unsigned draftees are wideout Concepcion and safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.
In these cases, players sign a participation agreement that covers the team's liability during the event, ensuring players are covered for injury.
Browns officially add 12 undrafted free agents
Cleveland also announced the formal signing of 12 undrafted free agents to complete it’s rookie class.
The most notable name on this list appears to be Logan Fano, a defensive end out of Utah who just happens to be Spencer Fano’s brother.
All undrafted free agent rookies were also assigned their numbers for the Browns’ rookie minicamp.
Jersey
Name
Position
School
29
Davon Booth
RB
Mississippi State
34
Zion Washington
S
Boise State
36
TJ Harden
RB
SMU
36
Wes Pahl
P
Oklahoma State
38
Kole Wilson
WR
Baylor
43
Nate Evans
CB
Delaware
47
DeCarlos Nicholson
CB
USC
60
Izavion Miller
OT
Auburn
64
Tyreak Sapp
DE
Florida
66
Bernard Gooden
DT
LSU
90
Khordae Sydnor
DE
Vanderbilt
97
Logan Fano
DE
Utah
Other players that have reportedly accepted invites to Browns' rookie minicamp include Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes, West Virginia linebacker Reid Carrico, Fordham linebacker James Conway, and Bowling Green tight end Jyrin Johnson.
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Rafael brings more than two decades worth of experience writing all things football.Follow RafaZamoranoNFL