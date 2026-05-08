Browns Hand Out New Jersey Uniform Numbers for All 10 Draftees, Plus a Dozen UDFAs

The Cleveland Browns announced jersey numbers for all 10 draftees, as the team’s rookie minicamp is underway at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

While First-round picks Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion had already shown off their numbers -- 55 and 17, respectively .. at their introductory press conference a few days ago, the jersey numbers for other rookies hadn't been disclosed until today.

Second-round wideout Denzel Boston will now wear No. 12, quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ old number. Sanders, a fifth-rounder last year, had previously announced a switch to his old college No. 2 beforehand.

Fifth-round linebacker Justin Jefferson has been assigned jersey No. 10, which was used by last year’s second-round running back Quinshon Judkins. No announcement has been made yet on Judkins possibly changing his number, though. He wore No. 1 at Ohio State.

Not all jersey numbers are available in Cleveland, as the team has officially retired five of them: 14 (Otto Graham), 32 (Jim Brown), 45 (Ernie Davis), 46 (Don Fleming) and 76 (Lou Groza).

Jersey Round Pick Name Position School 55 1 9 Spencer Fano OT Utah 17 1 24 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M 12 2 39 Denzel Boston WR Washington 28 2 58 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo 58 3 86 Austin Barber OT Florida 52 5 146 Parker Brailsford C Alabama 10 5 149 Justin Jefferson LB Alabama 18 5 170 Joe Royer TE Cincinnati 15 6 182 Taylen Green QB Arkansas 48 7 248 Carsen Ryan TE BYU

At this point in time, eiht of the 10 rookies drafted by Cleveland in last months 2026 NFL Draft have signed their contracts. The only still-unsigned draftees are wideout Concepcion and safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

In these cases, players sign a participation agreement that covers the team's liability during the event, ensuring players are covered for injury.

Browns officially add 12 undrafted free agents

Cleveland also announced the formal signing of 12 undrafted free agents to complete it’s rookie class.

The most notable name on this list appears to be Logan Fano, a defensive end out of Utah who just happens to be Spencer Fano’s brother.

All undrafted free agent rookies were also assigned their numbers for the Browns’ rookie minicamp.

Jersey Name Position School 29 Davon Booth RB Mississippi State 34 Zion Washington S Boise State 36 TJ Harden RB SMU 36 Wes Pahl P Oklahoma State 38 Kole Wilson WR Baylor 43 Nate Evans CB Delaware 47 DeCarlos Nicholson CB USC 60 Izavion Miller OT Auburn 64 Tyreak Sapp DE Florida 66 Bernard Gooden DT LSU 90 Khordae Sydnor DE Vanderbilt 97 Logan Fano DE Utah

Other players that have reportedly accepted invites to Browns' rookie minicamp include Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes, West Virginia linebacker Reid Carrico, Fordham linebacker James Conway, and Bowling Green tight end Jyrin Johnson.