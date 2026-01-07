Three big free agents Browns should try to re-sign

The Cleveland Browns are going into the offseason with a couple of the league's top free agents.

It remains to be seen if the Browns will retain these guys or let them walk to other teams. Bleacher Report contributor Christopher Knox believes some of this year's Browns could attract interest among other teams on the open market this spring.

Joel Bitonio

"Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio recently told reporters that he considered retirement last offseason and is unsure about his playing future. If he does want to continue his career, though, he should be a top target for contending teams. The 34-year-old has made seven Pro Bowls and has rarely missed time due to injury," Knox wrote.

It's hard to imagine a Browns offensive line without Bitonio, but there is a real, legitimate chance that happens in 2026. Teams will offer him decent-sized contracts, and the Browns could be one of those teams, but it's safe to say that Cleveland won't be alone in free agency interest for the offensive lineman.

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

David Njoku

"Browns tight end David Njoku is coming off a disappointing campaign that included just 293 receiving yards, 12 games, and a knee injury that ended his season prematurely. However, the 29-year-old remains one of the league's better pass-catching tight ends when healthy, topping 500 yards in three straight seasons prior to 2025," Knox wrote.

The Browns drafting Harold Fannin Jr. last season and having him break out in his rookie year makes Njoku's chances of returning to Cleveland not as likely. That doesn't mean the Browns won't want him, but he will likely have interest in free agency from teams looking to make him their starting tight end.

Wyatt Teller

"Browns guard Wyatt Teller finished his 2025 season on injured reserve (calf), marking the second-straight season he's been limited to 13 games. However, the three-time Pro Bowler is one of the league's top guards when healthy, and at 31, he should have several productive years still ahead of him," Knox wrote.

The Browns could lose both Bitonio and Teller in free agency this offseason, which would be a major loss for the Browns. Cleveland should try to do whatever it takes to retain at least one, if not both.

Teller's age and injury history are a concern, but it's hard to deny what he was able to do when he was in the lineup for the Browns this season.