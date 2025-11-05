Three Browns players ruled out of practice ahead of crucial Jets game
With the bye week in the rearview mirror, the Cleveland Browns are back at practice ahead of their critical Week 10 showdown against the one-win New York Jets.
Not joining the Browns on the practice field are three players who are still recovering from injuries, despite having some extra time off. The biggest name of the group is rookie second-round pick linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Schwesinger leads the Browns in tackles with 64, adding four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, one sack, one pass deflection, and one interception.
Also out is starting offensive tackle Cam Robinson, who is working through an illness after making three starts for the Browns since joining them from the Houston Texans trade from earlier in the season. Browns rookie wide receiver Isaiah Bond is also not practicing with a foot injury after just having 11 catches for 123 yards on the season.
Cleveland's defense can really use Schwesinger back on the field, as they have been hurting for talent to stay on the field. The unit, in general, has actually performed considerably well compared to the offense, and Schwesinger in the middle is a massive reason for that. Before the bye week, it was thought that Schwesinger could miss multiple weeks, so a return right away would be a pleasant surprise for the Browns.
As for the offense, Robinson is a big veteran who has played at a high level on the offensive line for years. This year has been kind of a prove-it year for him after the Texans got rid of him, and he would like to be on the field quickly from his illness. There shouldn't be too many concerns about him not playing on the field.
With a lack of offensive firepower, Cleveland was hoping Bond would be able to add an explosive element that has been missing. That has not been on display as Bond has only caught 11 of his 29 targets this season. More consistency is needed from the rookie from Texas for full trust to be established.
This Browns team is in desperate need of a win, and after the heavy activity from the Jets and trading away Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, a victory is now more imperative than ever. Cleveland could use some of those injured players back on the field to assure everyone that they can stay alive in the grim playoff hunt.