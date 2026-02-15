Three Cleveland Browns Player Who Deserve Contract Extensions

With free agency right around the corner, all the attention will be deciding which players the Cleveland Browns need to add or bring back to the roster.

However, there are plenty of players still on the roster that Cleveland needs to be thinking about too. The best way to keep players out of free agency at all is by keeping them happy with an extension.

Here are three players the Browns need to start preparing a contract extension for.

Grant Delpit

Set to be a free agent after next season, Delpit has been one of the most reliable safeties Cleveland has seen in years.

Delpit has logged over 450 tackles and seven picks in his outstanding career. This past season was arguably his best yet. He had 89 tackles, an interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and really took a step forward as a blitzing-threat, recording three sacks on the season.

He also heavily contributed on special teams, nearly earning an All-Pro nod as a special teamer. In week seven Delpit earned a special teams player of the week award after forcing a fumble against the Miami Dolphins on a kickoff that led to an easy touchdown.

Delpit has become one of Cleveland’s leaders and has earned a new contract. Don’t be surprised to see him sign one this offseason just the Browns have it on their books or early next season.

Isaiah McGuire

Over his three seasons with the Browns, McGuire has developed into a crucial piece of the defensive line. He has over 30 tackles in each of the last two seasons, as he is one of the best run defenders on the team.

He also has 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles over the past two years, making him a consistent contributor to the team who just finds new ways to make a play.

The Browns extended Alex Wright during the season, and now it’s time for McGuire to get the same treatment.

The Browns defensive line was one of the best in the league this past season, which allowed Myles Garrett to reach his peak. There is no reason for Cleveland to try and change things anytime soon.

Maliek Collins

On that same train of thought, Collins is going to be looking for a new contract this season too. Now Collins will be a more interesting decisions.

When he was able to play last year, he was having the best season of his career and was arguably the second best defensive lineman not named Garrett. However, an ACL injury cut his season short, and may limit him to start next year.

He collected 6.5 sacks and 25 tackles in 12 games. When Collins went down his contributions to the run game really showed as the Browns defense struggled.

The Browns may want to see Collins back at full strength before making any decisions. With guys like Mike Hall and Adin Huntington looking for more reps, Collins could fall out of the rotation. It would still be a sign of good faith for Cleveland to extend him for another year, allow him to get healthy and mentor the young lineman.