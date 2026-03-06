Three Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Trade Targets This Offseason

With the Buffalo Bills making a trade with the Chicago Bears for wide receiver DJ Moore, it’s a great reminder that the Cleveland Browns should not be satisfied with the current wide receiver room.

Jerry Jeudy was among the league leaders in dropped passes, and no other receiver had over 400 yards (tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was the team's leader at 731).

The Browns will likely be drafting a rookie within the first two rounds, but it wouldn’t hurt to bring in a veteran to try and lead the room.

Here are three realistic trade targets for the Cleveland Browns.

1. AJ Brown

Brown has been linked to Cleveland for a while now and this could be the offseason to try and get the deal done.

Brown hasn’t been happy for a while with his role in Philadelphia. He’s a player who could be a star, but with Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and Devonta Smith, he often can get forgotten or overlooked in the Eagles offense.

Cleveland has a tendency of bringing in disgruntled players, and Brown could be the next. He still has all the talent you’d want out of a wide receiver one. He went over 1,000 yards last season while hauling in seven touchdowns.

Adding Brown would give Cleveland a big physical weapon on the outside, who can also be a deep threat. Cleveland hasn’t had that style of receiver in a while, and it could really help a young quarterback build confidence.

2. DK Metcalf

A very similar player to Brown, Metcalf could be a cheaper version of him.

Metcalf is just as big and even more physical, with comparable speed and hands. Cleveland would again heavily benefit from having a player of that hold to win routes on the outside and provide something more than undersized speedsters like Jeudy or Isaiah Bond.

Metcalf would be a difficult trade, coming from a division rival in Pittsburgh, but it wouldn’t be unheard of. Cleveland and Cincinnati traded this year in the middle of the season with Joe Flacco.

In one year with the Steelers, Metcalf had 850 yards and six touchdowns. The Steelers will be looking to restructure their offense this offseason, likely ditching some of the team’s veterans. Cleveland could come in and scoop Metcalf up for a second or third round pick.

3. Keon Coleman

The most realistic trade, Cleveland could land Coleman for as little as a late round pick if they pursued him.

Coleman is a lengthy speedster who has yet to find real footing in the NFL. He has a lot of attributes of a promising wideout, but personality issues have kept him limited with the Buffalo Bills.

He started just six games last year, hauling in 38 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns. He was forced to be a healthy scratch in several games as he dealt with punishments given within the organization.

Coleman needs a fresh start, and Cleveland could be that home. It’s a similar move to Elijah Moore a few years ago. Coleman could easily slot in as a wide receiver two or three behind Jeudy and a potential rookie, with the chance of developing into a star.

Even if he can’t meet his highest expectations, a 500-yard receiver would still be an improvement over anything the Browns had last season for cheap.