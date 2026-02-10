Three David Njoku Replacement Options Cleveland Browns Will Explore This Offseason

After a farewell post on social media dropped Monday evening, it’s clear that David Njoku’s time with the Cleveland Browns is over.

Njoku spent all nine seasons of his career in Cleveland but announced that he’ll be looking for a new home for next season.

The Browns will let Njoku explore free agency because general manager Andrew Berry pledged significant roster turnover on the offensive side. The team wants to be one of the youngest, if not the youngest, roster in the league. Replacing a 29-year-old Njoku with Harold Fannin Jr., who is eight years younger, will help the Browns achieve that goal.

But Cleveland’s depth chart behind Fannin is quite thin. Here are a few options for the Browns to explore replacing Njoku’s veteran leadership and playmaking ability as a receiver and blocker.

Baltimore Ravens TE Isaiah Likely

Still just 25, Likely expressed interest in returning to the Ravens. However, he’s set to become a free agent this spring. Since the Ravens are paying Mark Andrews a big salary, Likely could become expendable.

Likely played for new Browns head coach Todd Monken over the last three seasons with the Ravens.

In four seasons, Likely has 1,568 yards and 15 touchdowns. His role has been limited because Andrews commands a big workload in Baltimore’s offense. While Likely could search for a bigger opportunity than what the Browns can offer, reuniting with his old offensive coordinator makes sense and helps the Browns stay younger.

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Want to get crazy? Let’s get crazy.

Over the last few weeks, it certainly has felt like Kelce is leaning towards returning for his 14th season in the NFL. It’s improbable that one of the league’s brightest stars abandons Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid with the Chiefs – but he’s not the player he once was.

If Kelce wants a farewell tour with his hometown team, the Browns could explore a small, veteran contract to pair a grizzled veteran with Fannin. At 36, Kelce would not help Berry’s initiative at getting younger, which makes this a bit unrealistic.

However, he’s been able to stay healthy into the later years of his career and caught 76 passes for 851 yards and five touchdowns last season. That would’ve led the Browns in receiving.

2026 NFL Draft TEs

There aren’t too many premium tight ends in the 2026 NFL Draft. But that creates a perfect opportunity for Berry and the Browns to pounce again.

Fannin was one of the big steals of last April’s draft, as the third-round selection outperformed his draft positioning.

Could the Browns look to strike gold again with 10 picks? It would certainly help them get younger and less expensive, two elements that will be appealing to Berry.

Mid-round targets like NC State’s Justin Joly, Notre Dame’s Eli Raridon and Ohio State’s Max Klare are examples of younger draft-eligible prospects that fit the mold of what Berry likes to do.