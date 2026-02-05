Three Players That Todd Monken Has Coached That Could Be Browns Free Agent Targets

We have already seen new Browns head coach Todd Monken bring over many different members of his Ravens coaching staff over to Cleveland with him.

Travis Switzer is the Browns' new offensive coordinator, Monken brought him from Baltimore, where he was the run game coordinator. Monken also brought his offensive line coach, George Warhop, over to coach the same position.

There are more possibilities of coaches who have worked with Monken coming to Cleveland, like Daniel Stern, who interviewed for the job of associate head coach. Apart from coaches, there are some big-name free agents who the Browns can target that Monken has coached.

Let's go over three of them.

C Tyler Linderbaum

Linderbaum is set to hit free agency from Baltimore as his rookie contract is now up. He was drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and is regarded as one of the best centers in the NFL. Linderbaum was graded as the 5th-best center in the NFL by PFF, and also top five in the league with an 83.7 run block grade. Linderbaum is also a three-time Pro Bowler in his first four years.

Cleveland has an extreme need at center, as starter Ethan Pocic is set to hit free agency this offseason, leaving Luke Wyper as the top guy. Linderbaum could very well set the market for center with his next contract, but also might want to reunite with his OC, run game coordinator, and most importantly, his offensive line coach in the land.

TE Isaiah Likely

Likely’s rookie contract will also be up this offseason, making him one of the top tight end targets in the cycle. Likely’s best season in Baltimore came in 2024 when he totaled 42 receptions for 477 yards and six scores.

Likely would be a good pairing alongside rookie sensation Harold Fannin Jr. and possibly a David Njoku replacement, as Njoku is also set to hit free agency. Likely’s tight ends also left recently to become the offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech.

RG Kevin Zeitler

The last spot was between Zeitler and Daniel Faalele, but ultimately, consistency is king in the NFL. Zeitler played for Monken in 2023 for the Ravens, and it was the one season in his 14-year career that he made it to the Pro Bowl. This past season, he graded as the 13th-best guard in the NFL and a top-ten pass-blocking guard. Even though Zeitler will be 36 years old coming into the 2026 season, he still has it in a big way.

Zeitler has also played for Cleveland before in 2017 and 2018, before being in the trade that got Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland. The offensive guard spot is another where the Browns could lose a couple of guys to free agency, like Joel Bitonio or Wyatt Teller.