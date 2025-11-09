Three embarrassing takeaways from Browns loss against Jets in Week 10
The lowest point of the season for the city of Cleveland. Mistake after mistake cost the Browns, handing the New York Jets their second win of the season, and falling to 2-7.
Two special team mistakes, lack of offensive success and penalty with the game on the line cost the Browns here, as they lost 27-20. Changes are coming in Cleveland, and after a performance like that, anyone's job could be taken.
1. Special teams were a disaster early
The Browns were losing 14-7 by the end of the first quarter, without giving up a first down to the Jets’ offense. The kickoff and punt teams were a disaster early, not giving the team a chance.
On the kick return touchdown, Kene Nwangwu went right up the middle, attacking an area of the field where the Browns had no lane integrity. Cameron Thomas seemingly got out of position, then missed a diving tackle as he tried to recover the lane.
From there, Nwangwu only had to make one more player miss and outrun the kicker Andre Szmyt for a 99-yard touchdown, fully negating Cleveland’s touchdown drive.
Then Corey Boroquez, one of the best punters in the league, outkicked his coverage. No one is able to get downfield quick enough to stop Isaiah Williams on the 74-yard touchdown, and a penalty was called on the Browns gunner for holding out of bounds anyways.
Just a disaster to start a game, but the saving grace for the special teams unit was Szmyt and the field goal team executing a run-on 45-yard field goal as the first half expired.
2. Dillon Gabriel had some highs, but still plenty of lows
The Browns new play caller Tommy Rees wanted to get Gabriel throws in space, utilizing bootlegs and rollouts for him. That led to the most mobile version of Gabriel we’ve seen, extending plays and having some good scrambles.
Gabriel was able to use a rollout to throw a touchdown pass to David Njoku. He also threw one of his best throws all season long to Jerry Jeudy for a 22-yard touchdown. He finished the day 17/32 for 167 yards and two interceptions.
On the other end of the spectrum, the offense was just as bad as it had been. Gabriel missed plenty of throws, and showed hesitation to fire it more than 10 yards once again. He didn’t turn the ball over, but had plenty of turnover-worthy plays.
He also slowed down in his progression this week. The offensive line was a disaster with six sacks, but Gabriel didn’t help. He couldn’t make a read, maneuvering into the pressure several times.
If Gabriel shows he can get through his reads faster, and be willing to make a deep throw, the starting job could be all his, but his development has been slow and uninspiring to this point.
3. Cleveland lost all its heart
Simply put, it just felt like the Browns gave up along the line of scrimmage. The Jets believed they could win, and they dominated the line they could.
Hall was kept in check at the start of the game, but in the second half he broke free. He couldn’t be stopped, finishing the game with 21 carries for 83 yards, and a 42-yard touchdown on a screen.
With the game on the line, he started the drive with an easy first down. Then, the Browns managed to get it 3rd-and-16.
Devin Bush was called for a defensive holding penalty, and gave the Jets a first down.
Then the defense forced a fourth down, ready to give the ball back to the offense with a minute left. Instead, Thomas jumped and the Jets iced the game.
There was just no heart, and no fight. Something needs to change to fire the defensive line up again, otherwise the city of Cleveland may not see another win this season.