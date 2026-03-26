Cleveland Browns Free Agency Moves Reveal Obvious Direction for NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are dedicating themselves to fixing their offense this offseason.

Immediately after the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Browns general manager Andrew Berry traded a fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans for starting right tackle Tytus Howard. In free agency, Berry’s Browns added free agent interior offensive linemen Elgton Jenkins and Zion Johnson.

The Browns have also filled plenty of depth pieces on their offense and defense, but adding a game changing weapon at wide receiver remains a glaring hole. Additionally, the Browns addressed every spot on their offensive line besides left tackle, which needs to be addressed.

The good news for Berry? The Browns have No. 6 overall and No. 24 overall in the first-round of the 2026 NFL Draft. They also have three more selections in the top 107 picks, which are hopefully starting-caliber players.

Let’s take a look at a few of the obvious directions that the Browns can take to fix their offense this offseason.

Left tackle

Oct 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Richie Hoskins (15) rushes the passer as Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Most of the time, All Pro left tackles are selected in the first 10 picks of the NFL Draft. If the Browns were to stay at No. 6 overall or execute a small trade back, drafting a franchise left tackle could be the move.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Thomas retired following the 2017 season. The Browns have been searching for his replacement ever since.

Georgia left tackle Monroe Freeling has met with the Browns. Even though he could seem like a reach at No. 6 overall because of how raw of a talent he is, the Browns could be interested. The Browns have also done work on Utah’s Caleb Lomu and Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor, who are both left tackles that are expected to be selected in Round 1.

Wide receiver

The Browns have done a ton of work on the receivers in this class, meeting with the obvious weapons. Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon have all visited Berea for top 30 visits.

But what if the Browns draft a left tackle first?

They’ve also done extensive work on late first-round or Day 2 receivers including Omar Cooper Jr., Denzel Boston and Chris Bell.

The Browns have one of the worst wide receiver position groups in the NFL. While protecting the quarterback should be of utmost importance, adding a dynamic playmaker offensively is something that Cleveland has desperately been missing.

In fact, don’t be surprised if the Browns draft two wide receivers with their nine selections – one early on, and then another one in the later rounds. Last season, we saw the Browns revamp their running back position by doing this strategy with Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.

Quarterback

Once the Browns address left tackle and wide receiver, their lone big question mark offensively is quarterback. Harold Fannin Jr. is Cleveland’s tight end and Judkins and Sampson have the running back room locked down.

Of course, Berry will still need depth across the offensive line. They’ll also draft a few positions defensively to prepare for the future.

If the Browns can add a major left tackle while also drafting a superstar wide receiver, there’s a world where they select a quarterback at some point, also.