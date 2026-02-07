Three Things the Cleveland Browns Must Do To Make Their First Super Bowl

The Cleveland Browns are among the most historic franchises in the NFL. Yet the team has still never even reached a Super Bowl as the event turns 60 this weekend.

That is a major problem and explains why the team made yet another head coaching change this offseason. So what will it take for the Browns to win the AFC and actually reach the Super Bowl? Let's look at three key things.

1. Trust and develop a franchise quarterback

The Browns have been searching for their quarterback of the future since 1999. Baker Mayfield came close, but could not get the team over the hump before things turned sour between him and the organization.

Fans may see a team like the Seattle Seahawks and argue the Browns should follow a similar path. The Seahawks had a great foundation in place and added Sam Darnold, a competent veteran, who now has the team in the Super Bowl.

The problem is attracting a top veteran talent to Cleveland given the team's history. Going all-in on a rookie and giving them time to develop is a much more realistic option. And if that rookie fails? The Browns can always keep trying until they get it right. Otherwise, they will remain in quarterback purgatory with below-average talent.

2. End ownership meddling

It is an open secret that Jimmy and Dee Haslam are involved in the daily operations of the Browns. There was even reported tension this year when it came to hiring Todd Monken as opposed to a younger option like Nate Scheelhaase.

Then there is the Deshaun Watson contract, which was clearly approved by the Haslams.

Browns GM Andrew Berry speaking before introducing Todd Monken. Talks about looking for a coach to grow with a young roster, as well as an adaptable plan on offense.



Also adds four characteristics the organization sought: Global intelligence, CEO leadership, demonstrated track… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) February 3, 2026

The Browns need to pick an organizational philosophy and stick to it. That means hiring someone who can be trusted and ownership getting out of the way. The alternative, which fans have seen, is a philosophy being in place, only for ownership to overrule certain decisions and create immediate tension in Berea because everyone isn't on the same page.

3. Reset the offense

The Browns showcased a contender-level defense in 2025. The offense, meanwhile, was a disaster. One could argue the team needs an entirely new offensive line and receiving corps in 2026.

Andrew Berry and the front office need to use their draft capital to focus mainly on the offense after doing well in adding young, elite talent to the defensive side of the ball. Using another top pick on a defender won't lead to much change, as seen with the disparity between both sides of the ball in 2025.

This is all easier said than done, but teams around the NFL find ways to go from "worst to first" on an annual basis. Instead of trying to be the smartest people in the room, the Browns can keep it simple and follow these obvious steps toward contention.