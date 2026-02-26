Todd Monken Praises Shedeur Sanders at NFL Combine, Speaks on Playmaking Ability

Cleveland's going to have an interesting offseason. There's no question there.

On Wednesday, Feb. 25, Todd Monken, the Cleveland Browns' newest head coach, took time to speak to the media in attendance at the NFL Combine. While going over the team's talent, he spotlighted sophomore quarterback Shedeur Sanders in an interesting way.

Instead of focusing on ways Sanders could improve or the work he will have to do to grow this offseason, he complimented his playstyle and ability to be a versatile quarterback.

"I think what you see is elite playmaking ability. That's what's in him," Monken said. "You've seen it. We've seen it. You saw it in college. You saw it on tape last season. There's aways to go, but what rookie isn't?

"I am excited to work with him."

That type of endorsement from a new coach goes a long way for young quarterbacks in the league, with Sanders' confidence certainly growing at least a little bit heading into the rest of the offseason.

Sanders' Natural Ability to Make Things Happen

In his rookie campaign, he was electrifying in little spurts.

He would take the snap, receive immediate pressure from the defense, scramble to the outside, cut back in, step into the middle of the pocket and fire a laser downfield to complete a chunk play. At times, that got him in trouble, but in others, it extended what felt like a dead drive for Cleveland.

Those types of moments aren't ones players can prepare for; they are ones that they have to be accustomed to. In the blink of an eye, they just have to let their instincts take over.

While he doesn't need to make something out of nothing every single snap, the coaching staff being aware that he can do that does bring peace of mind. Being able to have a playmaking, versatile quarterback lead your team is a game-changer.

Through growing pains, ups and downs and everything in between, he finished 2025 with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions on a 56.6% completion rate. He also had a 34.5% passing success rate and a 68.1 passer rating.

With his legs, he scrambled for 169 yards and one touchdown, with a long of 16 yards. He showed flashes of speed, too, with his movement allowing him to pick up seven first downs.

As a new coach, like Monken, tries to get a feel for a new system and team he's a part of, a dual-threat quarterback is their best friend.

While Sanders' youth makes him an interesting and likely choice to be the face of the team moving forward, rumblings have emerged about Deshaun Watson's return. There may be a realistic scenario where the two are competing for the starting job this summer.

“I think that anytime that you have a player that at one time has exhibited the skillset at an elite level, you’re always going to give them the benefit of the doubt that somehow we’re going to be able to get that out of him," Monken said at the NFL Combine.

The Browns' coaching staff will continue to survey the entire room throughout the offseason to find the best fit for the team in 2026.

Subscribe on YouTube for daily Browns coverage: