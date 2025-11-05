Tommy Rees is suddenly the fall guy for Cleveland Browns offense
Cleveland Browns fans may have felt like they were living in a time loop this week. Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced he will no longer being calling plays on offense, leaving that responbility to first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.
If this sounds familiar, it's because Stefanski made a similar decision last year with Ken Dorsey. The offense was stagnant, Dorsey took over, and was ultimately out of a job after one season.
Yes, the offense stalled in horrific fashion at the end of last season. The team didn't score more than 10 points in any of the final four games, essentially tanking at the end of the year. Those final games saw starts by Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and Bailey Zappe. While Winston had some flashes of success, Thompson-Robinson and Zappe are not NFL starting quarterbacks.
Yet it was Dorsey who was shown the door, which brings us to Rees. He joined the staff in 2024 and got a promotion to offensive coordinator once Dorsey was let go. The former Notre Dame quarterback is only 33 years old and had success both as a player and coach at the college level.
This may just be his toughest challenge yet, and a rude welcome to NFL coaching. Nothing was working under Stefanski last year, so he went to Dorsey. The same is true this year, so he is going to Rees. Can Rees suddenly improve the receiving corps and quarterback play? If Stefanski could not, it's curious as to how Rees' promotion can lead to major change.
The young coach is now essentially the fall guy for the coaching staff. He will technically be the offensive coordinator for the entire 2025 season, so if the offense finishes near the bottom of the NFL he naturally takes the blame. That is true even if the roster, at least on offense, is filled with major holes.
The bizarre thing about this whole situation is how Stefanski and Andrew Berry are seemingly safe. And how it all ties back to Deshaun Watson. Owner Jimmy Haslam has openly called that deal a mistake, seemingly taking all the blame.
But the Watson deal does not impact Berry's ability, or lack thereof, to properly scout wide receivers. Pinning it all on the Watson trade makes it seem like the team is just giving up, waiting for the contract to end.
This ironclad job security is likely why Stefanski has made this decision for the second year in a row. Is he seeking a spark? Is he trying to prove no one can save this offense? Only he knows, but this type of move is usually a sign of someone on the hot seat.
So what can Rees do to keep his job? Making Dillon Gabriel and/or Shedeur Sanders look competent would be a good first step and prove he can help develop young quarterbacks. He also has to have the offense perform well against the Jets, who just traded away two defensive stars. If the Browns can't score 20 points against the Jets, the writing may be on the wall for Rees' future in town, whether fair or not.