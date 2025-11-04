What the Sauce Gardner trade means for Myles Garrett's future with Browns
Myles Garrett committed to the Cleveland Browns this past offseason.
After requesting a trade and then pulling back on it, Garrett and the front office agreed to a four-year extension to stay in The Land. However, fast forward a few months, the Browns are sputtering with just a two-win season and Garrett seems very frustrated with the recent losses.
As the trade deadline slowly approaches a close, teams have been calling to check in on the availability of Garrett, even with the Browns not planning on trading him.
But just because they aren't planning on it, they may still end up moving him.
It certainly wasn't expected that the New York Jets were going to trade the fourth-year defensive back, Sauce Gardner. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and a former first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The team making the trade for Gardner was the Indianapolis Colts who gave up two first-round picks for the talented 25-year-old.
A trade like this, and the one that occurred earlier in the season involving superstar defender Micah Parsons, sets the stage for what teams will have to give up in order to somehow pull Garrett away from the Browns.
The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year has had an incredible 2025 season with 31 tackles, 15 for a loss and 10 sacks through eight games.
Garrett also tied a career-high of five sacks in a game coming against the New England Patriots just two weeks ago. However, the Browns lost that game, 32-13, with Garrett at one point being seen on the bench with his head down sitting away from the rest of his teammates and coaches.
While it may seem unlikely to happen, if the 29-year-old remains disgruntled with the front office and the Browns' success, his departure for the team may end up happening sooner rather than later.
So, what would it take to land a player like Garrett?
The trade involving the polarizing defensive back, Gardner, has now set the bar even higher for what teams will need to give up to trade for Garrett.
The Jets, just like the Browns did with Garrett, signed Gardner to a massive contract extension this past offseason after making a case as one of the best corners in the league.
With Gardner's worth being set at two first-rounders, Garrett would be in the ballpark of three to four first round picks. If not that, it would have to take two first rounders and a high-level player that could instantly start for the Browns.
Garrett is a cornerstone defensive piece for any organization he would join, making his worth so high.
He's played at a high level since entering the league nearly nine years ago, consistently being in the race for the sack crown. He also has been seleted to six Pro Bowls and been named an All-Pro four times.
Garrett is on contract with Cleveland through the rest of 2025 and the next three seasons with a total value of $160 million.
If the Browns end up moving on from the future Hall of Fame defensive end and build for the future, the Cleveland faithful may just lose their last little bit of hope.