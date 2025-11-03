Where the Browns stand in updated AFC North standings after their bye
Save for a last second meltdown of epic proportions, the bye at Week 9 didn’t really do the Cleveland Browns many favors.
In any case, the outcomes of division rivals coupled with trade rumors flying every which way before the deadline brought more distractions to the struggling franchise.
Let’s take a closer look at how things stand in the AFC North after Week 9 action:
Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)
The Steelers really made a statement on Sunday, aided by six turnovers and five sacks on behalf of the defense to take care of the Colts -- who entered the contest with the best record in the league at 7-1 -- by a score of 27-20 that should’ve easily been more lopsided.
Indy's quarterback Daniel Jones was responsible for three interceptions and two lost fumbles, while superstar running back Jonathan Taylor was limited to just 45 yards on 14 carries. A better offensive showing by Pittsburgh would’ve never let the game be decided by just one touchdown.
The Steelers -- snapping a two-game losing skid -- hold a two-game advantage in the division race, but are still not betting favorites to take home the division for the first time since 2020. Sitting in a range between +130 and +140 after Sunday’s impressive win over Indy, Pittsburgh has the second shortest odds to reclaim the AFC North.
Up next, the Steelers will travel all the way west for a showdown against the Chargers (6-3) on a prime-time slot.
Baltimore Ravens (3-5)
Looks like the tables have turned in the division, with a healthy Lamar Jackson leading the Ravens to a 28-6 whipping over the Dolphins on Thursday night. It was Jackson’s first game back from a hamstring injury suffered during a Week 3 loss to the Chiefs, and although Baltimore did start off a bit slow, the team was firing on all cylinders by halftime.
Four touchdown passes by Jackson and Derrick Henry’s third 100-yard rushing game of the season did the trick on offense, while the defense didn’t seem too threatened by the Dolphins all night long.
Baltimore is still favored to win the AFC North, with odds ranging from -135 to -150 on the most popular Sportsbooks.
The Ravens next challenge is a visit to the Vikings (4-4) where they’ll look to extend their current winning streak to three-in-a-row.
Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)
The Bengals were just mere seconds away from making it a three-win week for the AFC North before their defensive unit -- arguably the worst in the NFL -- let Bears' tight end Colston Loveland waltz all the way to the end zone from 58 yards out with 17 ticks left on the game clock.
The Bengals’ poor tackling efforts wasted an impressive outing by former Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, who threw for four touchdown passes and 470 yards on the day.
Now, Cincinnati has lost their last two and six of their last seven. After opening the season with the second best odds of winning the AFC North, at +250, the Bengals are now stuck in the +1500 to +2200 range, quite a drop at the midway point of the season.
Week 10 has Cincy on a bye, before they pack their bags for a visit to the AFC North-leading Steelers.
Cleveland Browns (2-6)
The Browns were idle on a bye, but that doesn’t mean everything was quiet in and around the team’s headquarters in Berea. Trade rumors involving multiple Browns players, including Pro Bowlers such as David Njoku, Wyatt Teller and Denzel Ward, as well as future Hall of Famers Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio have engulfed the franchise house before the league deadline.
No moves have been made yet on that front, but there will be one significant change once Cleveland’s offense suits up again to take the field, after head coach Kevin Stefanski handed over playcalling duties to first-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.
The most petitioned adjustment on offense -- by pundits and fans alike -- will have to wait for now, as it seems the Browns won’t be swapping quarterbacks just yet. Rookie third-rounder Dillon Gabriel is still slated to start next weekend against the Jets, while rookie fifth-rounder Shedeur Sanders is still waiting for his big opportunity.
Cleveland’s odds for winning the division are stationed at a very distant +5000 to +6600 range, and likely to remain unchanged for the better if the team’s offense, now under Rees’ orders, doesn’t improve fast.