Trey Wingo delivers bold prediction on Kevin Stefanski's job security with Browns
It all started out so well for the Cleveland Browns with Kevin Stefanski being the head coach of the franchise, but recent years have many questioning how long he has until it's all over.
While appearing on 92.3 The Fan, NFL commentator Trey Wingo spoke about his thoughts on Stefanski's job security with the Browns. Wingo was not optimistic about the situation and believes Cleveland will make the tough decision sooner rather than later.
"I do think Stefanski is a good coach, but I do think he's probably gonna get fired. He's not a bad coach, but I do think the organization is a house of cards. But if you don't win, you don't keep your job."
The first four seasons in Cleveland were actually pretty solid for Stefanski, as there was optimism that things might turn around. Stefanski had taken the Browns to the playoffs twice in four years and even got a playoff win for the team. He accumulated a 37-30 record in that span with a 1-2 postseason record.
Over the last year and a half, the wheels have fallen off in a bad way. Last year, the Browns went 3-14, the worst in the Stefanski era. This season hasn't gone any better for the team, as they are off to a 2-6 start, finishing up their bye week.
Stefanski's offense is struggling with quarterback Joe Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel not quite getting the job done. They are ranked 31st in yards per game and 30th in points per game.
The only consolation to this defense in 2025 is the play of the defense. Cleveland's unit is second in the NFL in total defense, as well as top 10 in pass defense and run defense.
Stefanski's most significant issue is not getting the offense rolling. He's got the running back in rookie second-round pick Quinshon Judkins, who appears to be the future of the offense, but the quarterback position has so many questions to it. Another complaint about the season is Stefanski's play-calling and the lack of creativity in games.
All signs point towards a massive overhaul of the franchise from the top, starting with the general manager, Andrew Berry, to the head coach, Stefanski. The change may be necessary, as decisions both on and off the field have not improved the team's performance. A turnaround late in the season, though, might be the only way Stefanski can save himself from being handed the pink slip.