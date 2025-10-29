Kevin Stefanski explains what Cleveland Browns can do to improve dreadful offense
The Cleveland Browns are going into the bye with a 2-6 record that puts them among the worst teams in the league.
The Browns are hoping to get better on offense in the second half of the season and can do so if they make a few tweaks. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski explained what the offense has to do in order to get better.
"To have success as an offense, you have to be efficient in what you’re doing, and you have to be explosive in what you’re doing. And in order to do that, we have to put guys in certain spots, put them in whatever position it may be at – wide receiver, tight end, running back, if you will, and find ways to maximize their skill set," Stefanski said.
"So, when you’re not having the success that we need to be having and we’re working towards, obviously we’re not doing enough. So, you’re constantly looking at different players, different ways that routes that they can run, run concepts that they can run. So, you have to continue to search for those things so that you can be efficient and then ultimately explosive.”
Browns offense seeking improvement at bye week
The Browns are in a tricky spot. They are trying to get better while also hoping to develop a rookie quarterback all at the same time.
All of the moving parts make it challenging to bring it all together, so that's why the Browns have struggled to win a lot of games this season. If rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel can grow more comfortable with his surroundings, the efficiency will come.
Then, once Gabriel and the offense can knock down the efficiency, that's when the explosiveness can come into play. It takes steps and patience in order for the Browns to get their offense right, so that's why the team isn't performing at a high level.
The team is making gradual and marginal improvements, but they have not been enough to look strong in any given week to win a football game. Both contests the Browns have won so far this season have largely been due to the defense, so the offense needs to pick up some of the slack and help contribute towards winning football.
The Browns are back in action in Week 10 when they visit the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. ET.