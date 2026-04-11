Two Quarterbacks Cleveland Browns Could Still Entertain Adding to Their Competition

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly entertaining a quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders during the preseason.

While Sanders showed some promise during his first seven starts, there are questions about how big of a leap he can take in one offseason. On the other hand, there’s no benefit to the Browns starting Watson, who could finally be released following this season.

Even though third-round pick Dillon Gabriel reported to the team’s voluntary offseason program earlier this week, the former Oregon quarterback isn’t expected to have a role in the competition.

With all of this in mind, let’s take a look at the two quarterbacks that would still make sense for the Browns to add this offseason.

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Could the Browns decide to trade a mid-round pick for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Richardson has shown almost nothing during his first few seasons in the NFL and the Colts are ready to say goodbye.

New Browns head coach Todd Monken wants an athletic quarterback and the 6-foot-4 quarterback fits that description.

Richardson would join Sanders as another lottery ticket for the Browns. The 23-year-old hasn’t played much football, but if Monken can unlock his raw athleticism, it would be a slam dunk for the Browns, who have no clear long-term plan at quarterback.

Starting a combination of Sanders and Richardson throughout the 2026 campaign would ensure the Browns that Watson stays on the sideline, where he belongs. Sanders and Richardson would both have the opportunity to show the Browns that they can be the franchise quarterback, stopping general manager Andrew Berry from feeling the need to draft one in 2027.

Drew Allar, NFL Draft

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (QB02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last year, the Browns used a top 100 selection on Gabriel, who had no redeeming physical qualities, traits or characteristics as a quarterback that would lead anyone to believe that he could be a franchise altering player.

Allar is the opposite of that.

Even though the Northeast Ohio native was never truly unlocked at Penn State, the 6-foot-5 quarterback has a massive arm. He’s also athletic enough to make plays out of structure, fitting what Monken could be searching for. Allar's physical capabilities project him as more of a franchise quarterback than a longterm backup, which is Gabriel's ceiling.

According to some NFL talent evaluators at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Allar has the upside that teams could be searching for. The Browns really liked him last season before he decided to return to the Nittany Lions.

Allar has way more upside than Gabriel. If the Browns aren’t interested in Richardson, which is understandable, they should replace last year’s third-round quarterback with one that has a lot more promise.

Berry noted that the Browns aren’t opposed to drafting another quarterback, as it’s the most important position in sports.

Both Richardson and Allar would provide the Browns with an additional lottery ticket in 2026. They already have a lottery ticket with Sanders. If any of them pop off the page with Monken in his first year as head coach, the Browns could be off to the races in 2027. However, if none of them pan out, they’re all mid-round investments that can be moved off of easily so the Browns could land their franchise quarterback one year from now.