Ty Simpson Acknowledges Relationship With Browns Coach Todd Monken at NFL Combine

Similar to last year at the NFL Combine, the Cleveland Browns are doing their work on the top quarterbacks in this class.

Last draft, they decided to pass on selecting a first-round quarterback but still ended up drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the third and fifth rounds.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters that the Browns aren’t opposed to investing another draft pick into the quarterback position as it’s the most important in sports.

On Wednesday, new Browns head coach Todd Monken revealed that he has a pre-existing relationship with Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who is expected to be the No. 2 quarterback selected in this class.

"I liked Ty when he was coming out. When I first got to Georgia, they hadn't offered him and I went up there and talked to his dad. His dad, Jason, is a Southern Miss alum and got to know them really well."

During his NFL Combine availability, Simpson acknowledged that Monken and Georgia tried recruiting him during his high school football career.

“I know he loves football and I know that’s what I love as well,” Simpson said. “Him and my dad actually have a great relationship because he coached at Southern Miss for a little bit.”

Simpson said that what Monken did with Lamar Jackson, who won the NFL MVP award in their first season together, showcases the 60-year-old’s ability as a coach.

“A lot of respect for him and the Browns organization,” Simpson said. “I think they made a great hire.”

Monken noted this week that he was impressed with Simpson for staying put at Alabama despite not receiving an opportunity to be the starting quarterback until his third season with the Crimson Tide. His persistence paid off, as he’s going to be one of the biggest gambles for teams to make in April.

During his lone season as QB1, Simpson had to deal with a number of injuries that caused his production to dip towards the end of the season. Still, he finished the season completing just under 65% of his passes for 3,948 yards and 28 touchdowns compared to just five interceptions.

Will Simpson be in play for the Browns in Round 1?

The Browns acknowledged this week that they’re keeping an eye on the external quarterback options this season, and Simpson is certainly one of them.

Of course, drafting him in the first-round would signal that the team is giving up on Sanders and Gabriel as franchise quarterback options. Expect the Browns to pursue quarterbacks in free agency, including Green Bay Packers QB Malik Willis, who is going to have plenty of interest.

They could also trade some mid-round draft picks to the Indianapolis Colts and take a flier on Anthony Richardson, who is still only 23.

Berry has options this offseason. By the time the draft rolls around, the Browns will likely have added a few offensive linemen and wide receivers through trades and free agency, which could give the team flexibility to select Simpson if they believe he’s a true, franchise quarterback.

Subscribe on YouTube for daily Browns coverage: