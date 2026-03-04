Cleveland Browns Bring Back Six Free Agents on Exclusive Rights Deals

The most recent news out of Cleveland has to do with the free agency market and, more specifically, who the Browns are bringing back.

Cleveland is tendering six exclusive rights free agents, including kicker Andre Szmyt, wide receivers Malachi Corley and Jamari Thrash, linebacker Winston Reid, tight end Brenden Bates, and longsnapper Rex Sunahara.

An exclusive rights free agent is a player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If the player’s original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum based on how many seasons he is credited for, and the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

Who is back with the Browns?

Szmyt’s first season in the NFL started rocky in week 1, but he bounced back nicely, finishing the season 24/27 on field goals, good for 88.9%. Among kickers who attempted 20 or more field goals this season, Szmyt’s 88.9% ranked as ninth highest in the league.

Week one was also when Szmyt missed his only extra point of the season, as after that game he was 25/25 on point afters. Since Szmyt has only played one season in the NFL, his minimum contract next season would be worth $960,000.

Corley did not make the biggest impact in the receiving game this past season, as he was only targeted 14 times, which led to 11 receptions for 79 yards. Corley showed real pop in the run game on end arounds, where he carried the ball 13 times for 127 yards. He averaged 9.8 yards per carry and had a long run of 31 yards.

Thrash also did not get many opportunities this season, as he was targeted 15 times, leading to 10 receptions for 107 yards and a long of 23. Thrash is still young, though. At 25 years old, he still has time to prove he deserves a role in this receiving room.

Reid did not appear in any games on defense for Cleveland in 2025, but he did start three games in 2024, where he totaled 23 tackles, two passes defended, and a half sack. Reid will most likely be a depth piece at linebacker.

Bates will be entering his third season in the NFL. He started his career with the Jets, and started last season with the Texans before Cleveland claimed him off waivers in October. Last season, he caught four passes for 48 yards.

Sunahara appeared in all 17 games for the Browns last season, replacing Charlie Hughlett after he got injured in 2024.