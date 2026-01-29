Four Takeaways From the Cleveland Browns Head Coaching Search

The dust is settling on the drawn-out hiring process for the Cleveland Browns, with the team selecting Todd Monken as their next head coach.

Over the last twenty-something days, the Browns went through what seemed as a full deck of candidates only to circle back to one of the first guys they interviewed in the process.

With plenty of drama along the ride, the Browns crossed off their most pressing matter. Now we look back at four takeaways from the team’s most recent head coaching search:

The Browns had to settle with Todd Monken

Monken doesn’t fit what the Browns were aiming for: a young up-and-coming football mind. One look at the list of candidates reveals a pattern: Grant Udinski, Tommy Rees, Nate Scheelhaase, Dan Pitcher, Jesse Minter, Mike McDaniel, Aden Durde. Only McDaniel has head coaching experience among them, and only Durde is over 42.

Monken -- and Jim Schwartz for that matter -- didn’t fit the mold. They’re both 59 and while Monken has never been a head coach before, he’s no youngster on the rise.

But with McDaniel, Minter, Udinski and Chris Shula -- another 39 year old coach who didn’t even interview -- turning down the Browns, options were running out.

Monken is by no means a terrible hire, but his star shined brightest a couple of years ago, coming off an MVP season for Lamar Jackson in Baltimore and two National Championships with Georgia. Cleveland in 2026 might’ve been his last chance to become an NFL head coach.

Cleveland was never a top destination for candidates

Seeing John Harbaugh, a lifelong Browns’ fan, not even consider Cleveland after being surprisingly fired from the Ravens was telling. Same for the number of coaches turning down the Browns during the process.

The team’s well documented dysfunctional organization, and not having anything resembling a stable situation at quarterback didn’t help. Reports of what the Browns asked from their candidates during interviews didn’t sit well with public opinion, either.

To worsen matters, the Browns were competing against nine other teams also looking for new head coaches, including two in their division who never seem to miss: Steelers and Ravens. And of course, Cleveland isn’t precisely in the best shape when it comes to the salary cap.

Cleveland’s two season-ending victories hurt... a lot

We’d never suggest tanking, but winning back-to-back games to end the regular season took the Browns out of the first overall pick for the upcoming draft. Staying there, with a shot at Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and a second first-round pick in the back pocket would have changed everything in terms of how appealing Browns would've appeared to head coach prospects.

Currently, Pro Bowl alternate Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson are the most viable options to start in '26 at quarterback; that’s a hard sell. The incoming class of passers looks poor and picking sixth overall likely won’t help there at all , especially with so many holes across the roster including offensive line.

Given the team’s current situation, staying the course with Stefanski one more year could have been wiser than hitting the reset button -- remember, Cleveland might need to replace three coordinators now -- in an offseason where the Browns won’t be huge players in free agency nor are expected to add top-level talent at quarterback via draft. Timing could be everything.

Keeping Jim Schwartz was never going to be easy

Multiple reports point towards Schwartz most likely leaving after being passed over for the head coaching gig. This should already be expected by Cleveland.

Browns DC Jim Schwartz has been telling his assistants and friends that the only way he was staying was as head coach for a couple weeks now. Cleveland wants him back, and maybe Todd Monken can draw him back in—but that’s def no sure thing.



Schwartz led the best unit -- by far -- on the team last season, and has a ton of support in the locker room. The Browns would’ve been remiss not to afford him a shot at the top job. Schwartz earned a second interview and was considered a frontrunner, along with Scheelhaase, before news broke out that Cleveland opted for Monken.

Several reports pointed out the team “suggested” interviewees it wanted to keep Schwartz, which might have been offputting for candidates. Not being able to pick your own coordinators isn’t very appealing.

But if anyone had a shot at convincing Schwartz to stay, it would’ve been Monken: he’s been around enough to know what Schwartz means to the team. And Monken would be the most likely to accept the imposition; remember, this might’ve been his last chance for a head coaching job.

Sure sounds like it could be part of the reason he was selected for the job.