What Joe Tyron-Shoyinka trade means for the Cleveland Browns
The NFL trade deadline, one of the most chaotic days in all of sports. The Cleveland Browns are no stranger to the chaos, making their third trade of the regular season.
After trading Joe Flacco and Greg Newsome over the past couple weeks, plenty of rumors flew in Cleveland about who would be on the move next. It ended up being Joe Tyron-Shoyinka, a pass rusher the Browns signed during the offseason, to the Bears along with a seventh round pick, giving the Browns a sixth in return.
Tyron-Shoyinka had a difficult time finding reps on a deep Cleveland pass rushing unit so far this season. The Browns had high expectations of him as a rotational piece, but the emergence of two younger players buried him on the depth chart.
The first was Alex Wright, the 25-year-old who has started three games this season, and appeared in all eight. Wright has impressed so far, being a key contributor as a pass rusher, and one of the Browns top run stoppers.
So far this year Wright has three sacks and nine tackles for loss. He has 22 total tackles on the year, and a forced fumble.
Wright is in the final year of his contract, trying to earn an extension with the Browns. With the departure of Tyron-Shoyinka, it’s clear the Browns have plenty of faith in the abilities of Wright.
It seems the front office wants to give Wright every opportunity to prove his worth over the remainder of the season, and likely offer him an extension to stay with the Browns.
Despite dealing with an injury that kept him out most of last season, Wright has proven to be a major contributor for the Browns. Winning minutes over a proven veteran in Tyron-Shoyinka seemed to be a final test for Wright, which he passed.
The other pass rusher benefiting from this move is Isaiah McGuire. McGuire has been the starter for the other five games this year, and while he hasn’t been as productive as Wright, he’s been a solid piece to balance with Myles Garrett.
McGuire has had just one sack on the season, and 16 total tackles. McGuire is under contract for another season, but he is still a guy who needs to prove the value he can bring as a pass rusher.
With Tyron-Shoyinka gone, Cleveland’s confidence in its depth is clear. Wright and McGuire will continue to rotate opposite Garrett as the Browns maintain one of the league’s most dominant pass rushes, with plenty of opportunities for the young talent to earn new contracts..