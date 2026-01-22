Where the Browns Stand Within the Crucial 120-Day Process Set by Jimmy Haslam

The first Monday after the Cleveland Browns’ regular season ended with a 5-12 record and no postseason for a second year in a row, principal owner Jimmy Haslam stood up in front of the media and fearlessly -- or foolishly -- gave himself a hard deadline for turning things around in the organization by stating : "The next 120 days are crucial for the organization."

Haslam had just fired the best head coach he’s ever employed since purchasing the Browns in 2012, Kevin Stefanski, but spared general manager Andrew Berry, now tasked with finding a suitable replacement.

We’re now 17 days into Haslam’s “crucial” period and to be fair, there’s been little change in Cleveland, if any. Time to take a look to see where the Browns stand after the first few days of Haslam’s 120-day timeframe to right his ship.

How is the Browns head coach search going?

To be honest, not great. Cleveland is one of 10 teams that needed to fill head coaching vacancies this offseason. Four of those teams already found their guy in the first two weeks of their respective processes.

The first team to address its vacant head coach position were the New York Giants, who raced to finalize a deal with former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. This is relevant to Cleveland because despite being a longtime Browns’ fan, Harbaugh didn’t even consider Cleveland in his shortlist.

The Atlanta Falcons were the next team to hire a new leader, settling right away on Stefanski. This signing happening so quickly tells us a lot about what people around the league think of the Browns’ former head coach. And to top it off, he’s taking Cleveland’s offensive coordinator Tommy Rees with him, meaning the team is now obligated to fill another key vacancy on staff. Wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea moved on to the Kansas City Chiefs, so he needs to be replaced, as well.

Then, there’s the matter of former Miami Dolphins’ head coach Mike McDaniel turning down a second interview with the team for the top job, choosing instead an offensive coordinator position with the Los Angeles Chargers.

McDaniel wasn’t the only candidate to say no to Cleveland. Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula also turned down the Browns’ overtures, and Chargers’ defensive coordinator Jesse Minter similarly bowed out before a second interview. Those decisions really don’t speak well of the franchise.

With McDaniel turning down a second interview, one scheduled to be carried out personally, the Browns haven’t had an in-person interview with any minority coaches, therefore not complying with the NFL’s Rooney Rule yet. Rams’ passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase is set for a second, in-person interview with the team on Monday, but the club needs to complete two such interviews before it can hire anyone.

What about Jim Schwartz? Will he stay in Cleveland?

Multiple reports point towards Cleveland preferring to hire a young up-and-coming offensive mind as head coach, and retain Schwartz as defensive coordinator.

Schwartz has been afforded a second interview with the team for the main gig, but at this point, betting on him staying if he doesn’t get the top job doesn’t look 100 percent certain.

Who will be the Browns’ starting quarterback?

Berry has admitted that the team doesn’t know yet. Currently, the Browns are slated to begin offseason workouts with Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel rostered, plus whomever they might decide to add.

Berry said after Stefanski’s dismissal that the new head coach would have a say in the decision, adding “it's something that has to be solidified,” which could be interpreted as the team isn’t satisfied with what they already have, no matter who comes in as head coach.

How much help can Cleveland add through the draft and free agency?

Plenty. The Browns’ aren’t in the best spot when it comes to salary cap, but there’s always ways to work around it, even if it means borrowing against future caps.

But the best news is that Cleveland will have a ton of draft capital exactly one year after a multi-home run draft that yielded big-time names like Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. The Browns will enter the 2026 NFL Draft with two first-round picks to kick off the three-day event.

Trades could also become significant in the team building process. Last year, the Browns scored big with the Tyson Campbell for Greg Newsome II deal, but weren’t so lucky bringing in Cam Robinson.