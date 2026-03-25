Three Big Reasons Why Ty Simpson Could Make Sense for Cleveland Browns in NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have had Ty Simpson on their radar throughout the entire pre-draft process.

At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, the Browns had a formal meeting with Simpson, who is expected to be the next quarterback selected after the Las Vegas Raiders draft Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall.

During the combine week, new Browns head coach Todd Monken talked about his close relationship with Simpson, who he tried recruiting to Georgia out of high school. Simpson’s father, Jason, is a Southern Mississippi alumni, where Monken served as a head coach.

“Really fond of Ty, obviously a really good football player,” Monken said. “Fired up for him because in today’s day and age for him to stay as long as he did at Alabama and then get a chance to be the starting quarterback is pretty cool.”

Despite only starting one season for Alabama, Simpson threw for almost 4,000 yards in his college football career. He had to sit behind Jalen Milroe and Bryce Young before earning an opportunity to start games for the Crimson Tide. During his 15 games as QB1, he threw 28 touchdowns compared to five interceptions.

Let’s take a look at a few big reasons why Simpson could wind up in Cleveland.

Browns have obvious need

The Browns are open to letting Shedeur Sanders compete with Deshaun Watson for the starting quarterback job unless they select Simpson.

Perhaps that’s why they didn’t overly chase Kyler Murray or Malik Willis in free agency.

Despite showing some flashes, Sanders threw more interceptions than touchdowns during his seven starts with the Browns last season. Watson has only played in 19 games since the controversial trade that landed him in Cleveland in 2022.

Drafting Simpson would stop Cleveland’s quarterback carousel from spinning for the first time since Baker Mayfield in 2018.

Browns might be too good to draft premier 2027 quarterback

The gold rush for the 2027 quarterback class is already on, but the Browns might be sick of waiting. Remember, the reason why Browns general manager Andrew Berry traded back in the 2025 NFL Draft was to get the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick to use as a chip to find the franchise quarterback.

The New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals are starting Geno Smith and Jacoby Brissett, respectively. Neither of those teams are nearly as talented as the Browns, especially defensively.

If the Browns decide they might be too good to tank for Arch Manning or Dante Moore, drafting Simpson could make plenty of sense.

There’s still enough time to finish offensive rebuild

Sure, Simpson has holes in his game that will need to be developed.

But it would be completely irresponsible to start him in Cleveland unless the Browns fix their massive holes at left tackle and wide receiver first.

The Browns have five selections in the top 107 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft. Assuming they use Jacksonville’s pick on Simpson, they’d need to draft a premium left tackle or wide receiver at No. 6 overall and then select the other position of need at No. 39 overall.

Drafting for need could be dangerous.

But in a deep draft class with players like Carnell Tate, Monroe Freeling, Blake Miller, Makai Lemon, Jordyn Tyson, Denzel Boston and Omar Cooper Jr., the Browns have plenty of options to solve left tackle and wide receiver while adding Simpson in Round 1 as well.