Myles Garrett has blunt take about getting closer to NFL all-time sack record
There’s almost no denying that Myles Garrett is playing the best football of his career right now.
Garrett added three sacks to his season total in the Cleveland Browns 24-10 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. In Week 12, Garrett broke his own career-high single-season sack record with 18.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is five sacks away from breaking the all-time NFL single-season sack record. When he was asked about getting closer to the history books, his response was direct.
“I hope I can do it in a win,” Garrett said.
The Browns only have three victories this season, but none of that has to do with Garrett, who has six regular season games to get five more sacks and make NFL history. He has 13 sacks over Cleveland’s last four games, which is the most ever in that timespan.
“The franchise record, I kind of expect that out of myself,” Garrett said. “Continue to set the bar higher and higher.”
This offseason, Garrett dominated headlines with a public trade request. Garrett stated his desire to win championships outweighed his loyalty to Cleveland. However, the request was dropped when he inked a record-setting four-year deal worth $40 million annually.
While the Browns are still not winning at a rate that would appease Garrett, he’s doing everything that he can. The Browns have the best defense in the NFL, and he’s the engine behind it.
Rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham is having a great start to his career. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger is the frontrunner for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Both of those young men can thank Garrett’s dominance for making their roles much easier in Jim Schwartz’s defense.
After the Browns lost in embarrassing fashion to the New York Jets earlier this month, Garrett promised reporters that he would not allow the team to quit.
His defense has never quit despite the team’s troubles. And now, the Browns might have found an offensive spark with Shedeur Sanders at quarterback.
Garrett was caught smiling on the broadcast after Sanders connected with Isaiah Bond for a 52-yard completion during the first quarter. It was the longest completion of the season for any Browns quarterback.
“There are not many guys in the league who can make that throw,” Garrett said after the game.
While Garrett is on the doorstep of NFL history, he has remained consistent in his messaging that winning games with the Browns is what matters most to him.