Three Reasons Why Browns Should Trade Dillon Gabriel This Weekend

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their first day of voluntary minicamp on Tuesday afternoon, with a few key questions emerging.

While it is still early in the offseason to place much stock in any question marks, one headline is likely to be closely monitored heading into this weekend’s NFL Draft.

One of the most notable takeaways from Cleveland’s first day of voluntary minicamp centers on second-year quarterback Dillon Gabriel and his progress so far.

Each of the Browns' three quarterbacks took the field on Tuesday to offer a glimpse of their current standing, and Gabriel’s results were disappointing—much like they were in 2025.

With the 2026 NFL Draft just days away, the Browns are looking to upgrade as many positions as possible with their arsenal of draft picks. Here’s why Dillon Gabriel could be worth trading this weekend—and what Cleveland could get in return.

Minicamp Struggles Match 2025 Regular Season Results

Dillon Gabriel took to the practice field in Berea on Tuesday with a tall task ahead: outdueling the Browns' other two quarterbacks to make his case as Cleveland’s 2026 starter.

Following a day of practice and drills, Gabriel’s stats were far from impressive. He finished just 3-of-6 passing with zero touchdowns and two interceptions in the small sample.

Gabriel commented on his performance today and his mindset heading into his second year, saying, “(I’m) just running my own race and developing…you stay and get better. That’s all you can do, and that’s what I’m focused on.”

Dillon Gabriel on his mindset in Year 2: "Just running my own race and developing, you stay and get better. That's all you can do and that's what I'm focused on." — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 21, 2026

To Browns fans familiar with Gabriel’s 2025 performance as Cleveland’s starter, Tuesday’s results come as no surprise. Through 10 games that year, he posted a 59% completion rate, 937 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions.

His stats don’t fully capture his on-field struggles, especially within former head coach Kevin Stefanski’s system. Today’s outing was eerily similar to Gabriel’s performances last season—a real cause for concern.

Quarterback Competition Could Already Count Gabriel Out

With offseason discussions centering on Cleveland’s other two quarterback contenders, Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, the writing may already be on the wall for Gabriel.

Most offseason quarterback storylines for the Cleveland Browns have centered on Watson and Sanders—not Dillon Gabriel. Watson has made a strong recovery from his twice-torn Achilles tendon, while Sanders is building on his reputation as a promising young quarterback after starting for Cleveland last season.

Not to mention, Cleveland’s front office has already been vocal about the battle between Watson and Sanders—which speaks volumes in itself.

Gabriel’s underwhelming stats from last season, combined with the challenge of outperforming two far more talented quarterbacks for the 2026 starting job, suggest he’ll be stuck as Cleveland’s third-string option.

Browns May View Potential Quarterback Prospect As More Valuable

This year’s NFL Draft features a handful of quarterback prospects that could be worth taking a chance on—exactly the kind of opportunity the Browns may be eyeing as they evaluate their options.

It’s almost a guarantee that Cleveland won’t use any of their first three or four picks on a quarterback, but once they reach rounds four through six, that could be the sweet spot to select a raw prospect worth a flier.

This year’s quarterback class doesn’t match the depth expected in 2027’s draft, but there are a few prospects—such as Penn State’s Drew Allar—whose skill set could intrigue head coach Todd Monken.

In terms of Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland could easily view him as expendable at some point over the NFL Draft’s three days. Trading him straight up for a late‑round pick, or packaging him with another selection to move up, is certainly in the realm of possibility.

Whether Gabriel is dealt this weekend or in the weeks that follow is far from certain. Cleveland could still ride into the season with him as their third‑string quarterback, but it may be worth exploring his trade value—especially during the draft.