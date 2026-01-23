Would Baker Mayfield Ever Play for the Cleveland Browns Again?

Baker Mayfield has not played a game for the Cleveland Browns since the 2021 season. But the "Baker Wars" refuse to die in Cleveland as he still has his supporters and his haters.

The firing of Kevin Stefanski seemed to officially end that era of Browns football. That was until Mayfield called out his old coach on Twitter this week.

Failed is quite the reach pal. Still waiting on a text/call from him after I got shipped off like a piece of garbage. Can’t wait to see you twice a year, Coach. https://t.co/jUUsYkvlOC — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) January 20, 2026

The two are now both in the NFC South and that means two matchups per year. While the rest of the NFL may not care much about the storyline, fans in Cleveland will surely be watching.

But Stefanski's departure does raise another question. Now that Mayfield's nemesis is no longer with the Browns, could the quarterback ever return to the team that drafted him No. 1 overall?

Baker Mayfield could return to the Browns under several conditions

The easy answer to the question is a resounding "no!" Mayfield continues to make it clear that he is fine with starting drama and being outspoken. Saying he was let go "like a piece of garbage" doesn't exactly indicate a heroic return to Cleveland.

But stranger things have happened. Former rival Joe Flacco is now a beloved member of Browns lore, as one example.

Stefanski leaving town is one obstacle. Next up would be the Browns moving on from Andrew Berry, who is technically the one that "shipped" Mayfield out of town in favor of Deshaun Watson.

For now, owner Jimmy Haslam seems to be enamored with Berry. Yet things can change quickly, especially with this franchise. A slow start in 2026 could mean another dreaded rebuild on the horizon and Berry being fired.

Mayfield is already 30 years old and seems to be set in place as an above-average, but not great, option under center. That explains why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be ready for a fresh start at the position very soon.

The only plausible scenario of Mayfield returning would be for Berry to be gone and likely for Haslam to overpay in a big way. In addition, such a scenario likely only takes place near the end of the quarterback's career. We do know he has a constant chip on his shoulder, so perhaps one final ride in Cleveland to cap his career would be enticing to the former top pick.

The alternative is that he hates the Browns so much he would look to join a rival like the Pittsburgh Steelers to stick it to Cleveland.

Mayfield is a polarizing figure in Cleveland and around the NFL. But if the Browns were willing to give Watson $230 million guaranteed, any possible quarterback scenario is in play with the Haslams in charge.