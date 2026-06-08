Cleveland Browns WR Denzel Boston Poised for Big Rookie Season

Somehow, amid all the discussion surrounding what the Cleveland Browns will do at the quarterback position, and after investing so many resources on a rebuilt offensive line, the teams’ efforts in renovating the wide receiver room have flown under the radar.

Sure, the Browns invested two of their first three picks in last April’s draft on wideouts, but it’s easy to forget just how bad this group performed for Cleveland last year, and how the Browns barely made a blip in free agency by adding Tylan Wallace for a little over the NFL’s one-year minimum salary.

Yet, the Browns are counting big time on what their two draftees will bring to the table, after KC Concepcion was picked up 24th overall in the opening round, with Denzel Boston following 15 slots later in the second.

Yet, despite draft status, it could be Boston who ends up making a bigger difference for Cleveland’s offense.

Why Denzel Boston could become the key to Cleveland’s offense

One of the main issues with the Browns’ offense last year was an inability to move the ball consistently through the air.

Rookies Gabriel Dillon and Shedeur Sanders combined for 13 starts and a 4-9 record as starters, but neither managed to complete at least 60 percent of their throws. Operating behind an injury-riddled offensive line, Gabriel and Dillon overused the short pass, incapable of completing longer throws to the outside with any consistency. Gabriel averaged just 5.1 yards per pass attempt, while Sanders came in at 6.6. Most long passes came off unscripted plays with the quarterback scrambling before letting it rip.

That’s no way to operate an efficient offense and Boston can change that.

Play of the day at OTAs:#Browns QB Deshaun Watson goes deep to rookie WR Denzel Boston, who makes the catch in the end zone with CB Tyson Campbell and S Ronnie Hickman in double coverage. pic.twitter.com/BikokbQ5YM — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 20, 2026

With Jerry Jeudy’s production slipping dramatically to just 50 grabs for 602 yards and two touchdowns in addition to tying the league lead in drops with nine, the Browns passing attack centered around the tight ends, with rookie Harold Fannin Jr. as the key component.

Other wideouts were even more disappointing. No other wide receiver caught more than Cedric Tillman’s 21 grabs, nor added more receiving yards than Isaiah Bond’s 338. Jeudy and Tillman caught two touchdown passes a piece, the only scoring receptions by wideouts all year long.

That will change with Boston on board. At 6’4’’ and 210 pounds, Boston is a prototypical X receiver, something the Browns didn’t have last year. He possesses size and he possesses speed. He might not be sudden, but he doesn’t really need to be -- that’s somebody else’s job.

In conjunction with the renovated offensive line, Boston will allow the Browns to use the whole field to throw, instead of just focusing on the short areas, working from the inside out.

Concepcion should be the main benefactor, with league observers predicting a Zay Flowers-type role under head coach Todd Monken, but the sure-handed Boston can truly change the way the Browns operate instead of just adding much needed talent to the same old formula.

With Boston working the perimeter, the question will now be: which quarterback is capable of getting him the ball in a timely fashion?