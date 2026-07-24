Predicting How Browns Wide Receiver Room Will Shake Out Before Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns are just getting ready for the official start of their training camp sessions in Berea, Ohio at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

With the official training camp dates and details being released a couple weeks ago, that time has finally arrived, with fans clamoring to get their tickets to the first look at this new Browns team.

There are plenty of positional battles still needing to play out, but one major competition that Browns fans are eyeing is amongst their group of wide receivers.

With new faces in the mix, as well as veterans looking to prove their worth in this offense, it should be an exciting positional battle through training camp and preseason.

Here’s a prediction for the Cleveland Browns’ wide receiver room competition and how it will result heading into the regular season.

First and second round receivers will prove they deserve big role in Cleveland’s offense

The Browns made a heavy investment in rebuilding their offense for years to come by investing in two promising rookie receivers and adding them through the draft. Both KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston have the skills to be important assets for Cleveland moving forward.

Both receivers have their own unique set of attributes, as Concepcion brings his 6-foot frame and blazing speed while Boston’s 6-foot 4-inch height speaks to his knack for making plays anytime the ball is thrown his way. Each of these rookies' skill sets will be useful in this offense.

Not to mention, there already isn’t much proven depth behind veteran receiver Jerry Jeudy, who is looking to have a bounce back season himself.

While Concepcion has proven he’s useful in the slot, his speed can be used on the outside as well, giving Jeudy a chance to play inside where he saw the most success in his career.

Isaiah Bond is looking to build on his promising first year with the Browns

The other Browns receiver that is looking to make a bigger leap this season, aside from those three roster locks mentioned above, is Isaiah Bond, who had a very insightful year last season.

While his stats don’t stand out on paper, his highlight reel plays surely do. The chemistry that Bond and quarterback Shedeur Sanders developed over the course of the second half of the season gave Browns fans hope that this could become a yearly occurrence.

In 2025, Bond recorded 338 yards on 18 receptions, and while he didn’t post any touchdowns, he definitely could have on a few plays. Even though Bond stands at 5 foot 11 inches, he plays like a much taller receiver and has the speed to fool defensive backs on his routes.

Jerry Jeudy hopes to find prior success once again in Cleveland’s new offense

Jeudy had a bit of a down year in 2025, especially with the seemingly continuous quarterback carousel that ran its course last season. That’s what's confusing as well, as Jeudy posted a career best in receiving yards two seasons ago in another year of quarterback instability.

It seems like there will hopefully be a bit more quarterback stability this season, even though the Deshaun Watson vs. Shedeur Sanders quarterback competition is still undecided. That could mean a return to form for Jeudy, who posted 602 yards on 50 receptions with two touchdowns.

Some of Jeudy’s best seasons and moments came while he was lined up in the slot, which could be in play for him this season with a much deeper and talented group of receivers to mix things up.

The final predicted wide receiver room for the Cleveland Browns is as follows: Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Isaiah Bond, Jamari Thrash, and Malachi Corley.