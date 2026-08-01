The Cleveland Browns rookie class received an “A” grade for the filling of positional needs and upside of the talent on paper. Each rookie comes with question marks as we have yet to see them step foot on a NFL gridiron. Training camp helps to answer some question marks of how the collegiate talent will translate to the NFL. Below are questions that each drafted rookie will have to answer during their first training camp.

OT Spencer Fano, Round 1, pick 9. Can Fano handle the NFL defensive ends and put his arm length question to rest? We will get a good idea of how Fano will handle defensive ends in training camp as he will be practicing against former defensive rookie of the year, Jared Verse, every day in practice. He will be protecting two quarterbacks that hang on to the ball longer than average. Fano was drafted for his athleticism and speed. We hope he can make up for lack of length with his speed to block the increasingly fast defensive ends that succeed in the NFL today.

WR KC Concepcion, Round 1, pick 24. Can Concepcion squash the narrative that he drops too many passes? Concepcion is a fast, athletic, always open receiver. The Browns should look at him to play multiple roles in the offense and special teams. During training camp look for Concepcion to work on concentrating through the play and hauling in passes. The less we hear about any drops, the more certain Browns fans can be that Concepcion will be a major contributor to the offense.

WR David Boston, Round 2, pick 39. How can Boston utilize his size and become a down field and red zone target? Boston is six feet four inches tall. The Browns lack size at the receiver position. When Todd Monken was offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he had a six foot five inches receiver in Mike Evans and his best statistical seasons came with Monken calling the plays.

S Emmanual McNeil-Warren, Round 2 pick 58. Will his experience at Toledo translate to the NFL? Considered the steal of the draft McNeil-Warren comes into training camp with high expectations.The NFL has recently seen the Mid-American Conference defensive players translate seamlessly to the NFL. In training camp, we hope to see McNeil-Warren reading offenses and being in a great position to make big hits and be a ball hawk.

Jul 29, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Carsen Ryan (48) blocks safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OT Austin Barber, Round 3 pick 86. Can Barber become insurance for Fano? Barber comes in as an experienced left tackle from Florida. The Browns should be looking to see if Barber can establish himself as someone that can hold his own against NFL defensive ends. If Fano struggles at tackle, that will allow the Browns to move him to guard and play Barber at tackle, solidifying the left side of the line.

C Parker Brailsford, Round 5 pick 146. Is Brailsford able to play an effective center to help bolster the line? Elgton Jenkins seems to be the favorite for the starting center slot. Should Brailsford be able to establish himself in training camp, then Jenkins can move to a more comfortable right guard position, solidifying all sides of the line.

LB Justin Jefferson, Round 5 pick 149. What can Jefferson bring to special teams? In training camp look for Jefferson to use his speed on punts and kickoffs and become a valuable member of special teams while trying to earn some reps as linebacker depth.

TE Joe Royer, Round 5 pick 170. Can Royer become the best tight end out of the University of Cincinnati? That may be a “little” bit of a stretch, but look for Royer to use his size to stand out and make plays in the middle of the field, earning some reps behind Harold Fannin.

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Taylen Green (15) throws a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Taylen Green, Round 6 pick 182. What will be Green’s role? Green is a very raw passer, but is a playmaker. Look for the Browns to utilize Green’s athleticism with some trick plays and quarterback sneaks. Hopefully Green sharpens his accuracy in training camp.

TE Carson Ryan, Round 7 pick 248. Will the Browns last selection make enough noise for a roster spot? In training camp Ryan can use high energy to turn some heads and provide depth on the game day roster.