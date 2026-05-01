One Trade the Browns Should Be Pushing After the Draft

The Cleveland Browns didn’t leave much to interpretation in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Eight of their ten picks went to the offense. That’s not a small adjustment. That’s a team looking at itself and deciding things needed to change, and needed to change now.

But one position was never addressed in any of the seven rounds. Running back.

That feels intentional. And when you pair that with what’s coming out of New Orleans, it starts to connect.

There have been growing reports that Alvin Kamara could be available, and Saints general manager Mickey Loomis acknowledged that possibility during a recent appearance on Mad Dog Sports Radio. Loomis didn’t offer specifics, but he admitted the team is still working through its roster and referred to it as “an exciting possibility.”

That’s not confirmation. But it’s not a denial either. And for Cleveland, it’s enough to at least make you think about the fit.

Why the Browns should make a move for Kamara

Because when you look at the Browns’ backfield, you can see both the promise and the question marks.

Quinshon Judkins is the centerpiece. Year two now after carrying a heavy load as a rookie. The production was there, 827 yards and seven touchdowns, but it rarely looked easy. Too many runs where he had to grind out every yard. The 3.6 yards per carry reflects that.

Dylan Sampson showed flashes and had a couple of receiving touchdowns, but he’s still growing into that role. After that, it’s depth. Options. Not proven answers.

That’s where Kamara fits. He doesn’t have to take over the backfield. What he does is change how it works. He gives the quarterback, whether it's Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson, an outlet when nothing is there. He can turn short throws into real gains and keep drives alive.

That kind of presence settles things. It also helps Judkins. Instead of asking him to handle everything, you can let him focus on early downs and physical runs. Kamara fills in the rest, especially on passing downs and in key situations.

There’s a path to it, too. A future pick makes sense. Maybe even a quarterback like Dillon Gabriel if Cleveland feels set there. This could make sense for New Orleans if they want to go a new direction for a backup behind Tyler Shough.

There’s risk. Kamara isn’t early in his career. But the Browns aren’t acting like a team waiting for the future. They’re trying to be better right now.