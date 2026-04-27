Three Cleveland Browns' Players Who May Have Just Lost Their Jobs After the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is about more than adding talent. It is about reshaping a roster, redefining roles, and in some cases, forcing difficult decisions that were not there a week ago.

For the Cleveland Browns, this year’s class brought in players at key positions, adding depth and long-term upside. It also created immediate pressure on parts of the roster that were already competitive.

Here are three Browns who now find themselves in a much tougher fight to keep their spot.

Dillon Gabriel

If the Browns carry three quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel’s path to the active roster just got a lot more complicated.

Cleveland added another arm to the room during the draft, selecting Taylen Green, from Arkansas, and that move alone shifts the numbers. With Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson already in place, Gabriel is now competing in a four-man group where the math simply does not favor everyone sticking.

The addition of Green changes the dynamic in that room, especially with Sanders and Watson already in place. Gabriel now finds himself in a situation where the path forward is less about development and more about fit within a crowded depth chart.

A trade is not guaranteed, but it becomes part of the conversation as training camp approaches. Teams across the league are always monitoring quarterback depth, and if Gabriel shows well in camp and preseason action, Cleveland could at least explore its options.

Much of this will depend on how the competition unfolds and whether injuries factor in, but the numbers alone suggest a decision is coming. Carrying four quarterbacks into the regular season is uncommon, and something will have to give.

Cedric Tillman

Cedric Tillman entered the offseason looking like a piece the Browns could continue to develop within their receiver rotation. After the draft, that role feels far less secure.

With KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston joining the wide receiver room, the margin is shrinking for some of the Browns’ underperforming wide receivers. Jamari Thrash is also firmly on the roster bubble, with the possibility of being cut as competition continues to build, but Tillman’s injury history makes his situation feel even more uncertain.

The physical tools are still there. Tillman has the size that teams value on the outside, and when he has been on the field, there have been moments that suggest he can contribute. But the NFL rarely waits. If younger or newly added receivers show more immediate impact, the rotation can shift quickly.

This does not mean Tillman is out of the picture, but it does mean the window has tightened and he has serious competition heading into camp.

Blake Whiteheart

Blake Whiteheart has been one of those under-the-radar pieces in Cleveland’s tight end room, but the post-draft picture makes his climb steeper.

The Browns added more bodies at the position, including two late-round draft picks in Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan, and that alone removes any sense of certainty at the position.

There are no guarantees for anyone at the back end of that room now. If all things are equal, a coaching staff will often lean toward younger, cost-controlled players, but this situation feels wide open heading into camp.

It should be one of the more competitive battles on the roster, with roles likely to be decided over weeks, not days.

The one exception is Harold Fannin Jr., who is not going anywhere.

It could come down to Blake Whiteheart or Jack Stoll if the Browns keep four tight ends, unless one of the rookies becomes the odd man out. Training camp will likely determine how that shakes out, and for Whiteheart, every rep will matter.