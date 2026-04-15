The Best Late-Round Steals in Cleveland Browns History (And Why They Slipped)

The Cleveland Browns have not always had the results to match their history. The franchise is still chasing its first Super Bowl appearance, and like many teams, it has seen highly touted prospects not pan out. But along the way, it has also produced its share of legendary players, many of whom came from surprising places.

This list is built around that concept, where some top picks have flourished and others have not, and where the Browns have quietly found value deep in the NFL Draft and even beyond it. These are the players who outperformed expectations, who carved out roles, and in some cases, defined eras, with just enough room for a little projection and imagination along the way.

It is worth remembering the NFL Draft used to look very different. In the 1970s, teams were still making selections well into double digit rounds. Today, those same swings happen on Day 3 or in undrafted free agency. The opportunity has not changed. Just the format.

Here are the best late round steals in Cleveland Browns NFL Draft history, including one name that could climb quickly.

1. Brian Sipe (1972, 13th Round)

A 13th round pick, Sipe remains the gold standard. He won NFL MVP in 1980 and became one of the most productive quarterbacks in franchise history. Finding that in the 13th round almost feels impossible today.

2. Leroy Kelly (1964, 8th Round)

Taken in the eighth round out of Morgan State, Kelly had the impossible task of following Jim Brown. He did more than that, carving out a Hall of Fame career of his own.

3. Rob Burnett (1990, 5th Round)

A fifth round pick, Burnett became a tone setter on the defensive line and a model of consistency. He went on to play 14 seasons in the NFL, including his first six in Cleveland, before winning a Super Bowl with the Ravens later in his career.

4. Earnest Byner (1984, 10th Round)

A 10th round pick in 1984, Byner became one of the most versatile backs of his era. He rushed for over 5,000 yards with the Browns and was a key part of multiple playoff teams, known for his toughness, reliability, and ability to impact the game as both a runner and receiver. He was also a Super Bowl winner with the Redskins.

5. Frank Minnifield (Undrafted, 1983)

Not drafted at all, Minnifield became one of the most reliable corners of his era and formed a dominant tandem with Dixon. A four-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1980s, his impact went far beyond his path into the league.

6. Chuck Noll (1953, 20th Round)

Selected in the 20th round in 1953, Noll played seven seasons with the Browns and won two championships before going on to a legendary coaching career. His legacy ultimately extends far beyond Cleveland, but his draft position and development reflect the kind of long-term value teams hope to uncover deep in the draft.

7. Bobby Mitchell (1958, 7th Round)

A seventh round pick in 1958, Mitchell became one of the most dynamic players of his era. A Hall of Famer, he made his mark as both a runner and return specialist, showcasing elite versatility and big play ability early in his career with the Browns.

8. Gene Hickerson (1957, 7th Round)

A seventh round pick, Hickerson became one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. A Hall of Famer, he anchored the Browns offensive line for years and helped define the physical identity of the team during one of its most successful eras.

9. Don Cockroft (1968, 6th Round)

Taken in the sixth round, Cockroft provided long term stability and remains one of the most reliable specialists in team history. He spent 13 seasons with the Browns, a rare level of consistency that reflects both his performance and staying power.

10. Shedeur Sanders (2025, 5th Round, No. 144 Overall)

The Browns took Sanders in the fifth round at No. 144 overall, making this a classic risk reward swing. He may not even open the season as the starter, and that reality is part of the equation. But so is the upside. Sanders brings production, confidence, and a presence that gives this pick real intrigue.

If it develops the way Cleveland hopes, this will not just be a late round hit. It could become one of general manager Andrew Berry’s best decisions.