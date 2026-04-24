KC Concepcion Explains Why the Cleveland Browns Made the Right Draft Pick

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft Thursday night by addressing their need for a new wide receiver.

At No. 24 overall, the Browns kept their pick and made a confident decision by drafting Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion, an electric route runner expected to make an impact from day one.

Cleveland had its pick of the litter at that point in the first round, with two other highly rated receiver prospects still on the board but felt it had its guy available and wasted no time making the selection.

After the pick was made and Concepcion was officially a Cleveland Brown, he had the chance to speak with Ken Carman and Browns color analyst Nathan Zegura about what makes him the right pick for Cleveland.

"I'm a playmaker. I can play from any position. I'm versatile. I can do it all. I'm ready to go, right now."



➡️ @Browns first round pick WR KC Concepcion w/ @KenCarman, @NathanZegura and @1Tyvis pic.twitter.com/wTzeeGjo5T — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 24, 2026

KC Concepcion Is Ecstatic About His Opportunity

“I’m a competitor. I like to compete…I’m a dawg,” Concepcion said—fitting words to match the energy the Browns have instilled in their young team.

“I’m a playmaker…I can play from any position. I’m versatile, I can do it all…I’m ready to go, right now. You guys are getting the best receiver in the draft, period,” Concepcion said.

Having their first-round rookie share such high praise of himself is exactly what the Browns were looking for, considering they already had Concepcion in Berea for a top 30 pre-draft visit back in late March.

Concepcion was surrounded by a large group of family and friends during his big moment, allowing fans to witness his joy and excitement at joining an NFL franchise in need of a talented receiver.

What Makes Concepcion Such a Promising Player

In his three college seasons playing for North Carolina State and Texas A&M, Concepcion put up worthy numbers befitting a first-round draft pick. In his first two seasons with NC State, Concepcion totaled 124 receptions for 1,299 yards and 16 touchdowns.

After transferring to Texas A&M, Concepcion continued to build on his impressive résumé by posting 61 receptions, a career-high 919 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns. Not only is he a productive wide receiver, but he also makes an impact in the return game.

In 2025, Concepcion proved his dynamic ability by returning 26 punts and kickoffs for 456 yards and two touchdowns. Stats don’t quite speak volumes about who he is as a returner; only tape of his returns truly highlights how electric he can be in the open field.

His ability to change direction at high speeds will translate to both aspects of his game as an offensive weapon, especially his strong route running and ability to create separation at any point in his route.

Concepcion will be a useful player for Cleveland, as he has proven he can win routes underneath and across the middle while stretching the field to create offense in key moments.

He has proven that he is dangerous after the catch and can turn typical routine plays into chunk gains. Concepcion said earlier in the offseason draft process, “After the catch, I try to play like Ja’Marr Chase…I would say releases, I like to watch Davante Adams; top of the line, I like to study Justin Jefferson.”

If Concepcion can live up to his own player comparisons with the Browns, he’ll be an integral playmaker for Cleveland for years to come.