Projecting Cleveland Browns 53-Man Roster Before Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns are just days away from the start of their mandatory minicamp, where they’ll learn more about who will make up this season’s 53-man roster.

It’s no easy decision by any means, especially with the long list of young talent they’ve brought in over the last year or two up to this point in time. Some will stay, some will go, and others may just be on the brink of a roster spot.

That’s what makes this time of the summer a bit less stressful than a month from now, as this gives each player the chance to get back on the field and back into the groove of the NFL season.

Just based on how the roster looks as of now, while subject to change, here’s a deep dive into a projected full roster for the Browns before minicamp gets underway.

Quarterbacks (3)

In: Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Taylen Green

Out: Dillon Gabriel

The Browns still have a lot of work to do regarding the quarterback battle between Watson and Sanders and should have that figured out in the next month…hopefully.

Unfortunately, there’s pretty much no chance Cleveland lets their rookie quarterback Green hit waivers. Gabriel will take the fall but could find his way back to the practice squad.

Running Backs (4)

In: Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, Raheim Sanders, Michael Burton

Out: Davon Booth, TJ Harden, Ahmani Marshall

This position group is about the same as last year with the exception of Michael Burton. Cleveland brought him in earlier in the offseason for a reason, especially knowing Todd Monken’s preference for fullbacks.

Tight Ends (4)

In: Harold Fannin Jr., Jack Stoll, Joe Royer, Carsen Ryan

Out: Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates

Cleveland’s tight end group shouldn’t stray far from what is listed, especially with them doubling up on tight ends in this year's NFL Draft.

Note: Carsen Ryan could also see time at fullback.

Wide Receivers (7)

In: Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond, Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, Cedric Tillman, Gage Larvadain, Tylan Wallace

Out: Malachi Corley, Aaron Anderson, Luke Floriea, Jamari Thrash, Kole Wilson

This was a difficult position group to figure out, and I’m sure it will be for the Browns as well. Their top 5 receivers are expected to be safe, but the others were a toss-up.

Cleveland brought in return specialist Tylan Wallace in free agency, who spent time in Baltimore with Monken. Larvadain also took back returns last season, so their inclusion in the receiver room was a must have.

Offensive Linemen (10)

In: Spencer Fano, Elgton Jenkins, Luke Wypler, Zion Johnson, Tytus Howard, Dawand Jones, Austin Barber, Parker Brailsford, Teven Jenkins, KT Leveston

Out: Jeremiah Byers, Jack Conley, Kingsley Eguakun, Kendrick Green, Tyre Phillips

A very deep group of linemen, this position group is as concrete as it can get for Cleveland.

Expect little change to this core of linemen.

Defensive Linemen (5)

In: Maliek Collins, Mason Graham, Mike Hall Jr., Kalia Davis, Adin Huntington

Out: Elijah Chatman, Tyreak Sapp, Sam Kamara

Outside Linebackers (4)

In: Jared Verse, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, Julian Okwara

Out: Khordae Sydnor, Logan Fano

This is where Jared Verse comes into play after his arrival to Cleveland as a part of the Myles Garrett trade.

He will line up opposite of Alex Wright on the line, and the other two will see time within their rotation.

Inside Linebackers (5)

In: Carson Schwesinger, Quincy Williams, Justin Jefferson, Winston Reid, Nathaniel Watson

Out: Reid Carrico, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, Edefuan Ulofoshio

Cornerbacks (5)

In: Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell, Dom Jones, Myles Harden, D’Angelo Ross

Out: Myles Bryant, Michael Coats Jr., Nate Evans, Tyron Herring, Tre Avery

Denzel Ward is the veteran in the secondary and will lead this young group moving forward.

Safeties (3)

In: Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Out: Chris Edmonds, Daniel Thomas, Zion Washington, Donovan McMillon

EMW could be a swiss army knife for the Browns in 2026, and their other talented safeties should help him fit right in.

Specialists (3)

In: Andre Szmyt, Corey Bojorquez, Rex Sunahara

Out: Wes Pahl, Nik Constantinou

This is a solid starting place in terms of an early prediction for their 53-man roster, but expect possible changes closer to training camp.