What the Cleveland Browns’ Quarterback Depth Chart Should Look Like in 2026

As the 2026 offseason continues to tick along, the Cleveland Browns are going to begin making a few key decisions.

But none seem to be as important as who the starting quarterback for the team will be by the time Week 1 rolls around, and which guys will back that individual up.

After a relatively rough 2025 season, one that saw three different players line up under center, Cleveland now has to decide who the team's starting quarterback will be. Do they move forward with controversial veteran slinger Deshaun Watson, or lean into the youth movement and give sophomore Shedeur Sanders the start?

Well, in this hypothetical scenario, the Browns move on from Watson and build around the youth they have in the quarterback room.

Trading Watson

While it seems impossible that the Browns will be able to move on from Watson because of his contract and recent injury history, they could find an unexpected trade partner if teams around the league suffer injuries during training camp or the preseason window.

Given his contract is entering the final stretch, making him somewhat of a one-year rental, a team decides to swoop in and trade a late-round draft pick for Watson. This gets his contract off the Browns' books, while also freeing up the window for Sanders to step in as the starting quarterback.

QB1: Shedeur Sanders

His opportunities may have been limited, but when Sanders was out on the field last season, he made things happen.

Finishing with a 56.6% completion rate and 1,400 passing yards, Sanders ended up finding the endzone seven times through the air. On the ground, he tacked on 169 yards and one score. That dynamic, duel-threat ability makes him valuable to any team, especially one like the Browns, where it's unknown how the offensive line and receiving targets will pan out.

Being able to extend plays and make things happen out of thin air, like he did in his incredible early-December matchup against the Tennessee Titans, is what Cleveland needs.

Obviously, the biggest concern with Sanders is his turnovers, as he tossed 10 interceptions last season. However, with a full offseason to adjust to the Browns' system and train as the starting quarterback, he can wiggle out those issues.

The Browns should also just test the waters and see what Sanders can do as the starter with a talented bunch now around him and an offseason underneath his belt.

QB2: Taylen Green

He may not have any NFL snaps yet, but Taylen Green's athleticism and sheer talent can't be ignored.

At 6-foot-6, 224 pounds, the sixth-round selection out of Arkansas is a high-upside pick for the Browns. If he pans out well and becomes a solid backup option in the NFL, great. But there's also a world where he becomes this multi-tool that is played in the passing game, and rushing and receiving attacks.

Having him as the QB2 allows him to continue to grow as a quarterback and get a decent amount of reps and attention in practice.

He still does need a good bit of refining, which is okay, but Cleveland could benefit long-term from developing him behind Sanders and seeing how he grows over time.

QB3: Dillon Gabriel

Gabriel was dealt a bad hand his rookie season.

After being thrust into the starting role, Gabriel fell flat on his face numerous times.

He threw for 937 yards and seven touchdowns, giving up just two interceptions along the way. However, he just didn't provide much high upside to the offense, as nearly every pass felt like it was a checkdown or just five yards across the middle of the field.

He finished with just a measly 5.1 yards on average per completion.

There may be a future where Gabriel gets a chance to thrive and takes off with a new ball club, but in Cleveland, his ceiling seems limited to a deep spot on the depth chart. With how much talent Sanders and Green have, it's unlikely that Gabriel will be able to leapfrog them to get realistic playing time.