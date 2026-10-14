How the Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Benefits the Cleveland Browns

Marvin Harrison Jr. was just traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the Houston Texans.

Obviously, the deal does not directly involve the Browns, but it actually does impact the team more than it may seem.

With Cleveland shopping Jerry Jeudy, his value just increased if teams are looking at the numbers.

Marvin Harrison Jr. could be set for a breakout performance as the Cardinals host the Lions in Week 5. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Statistical Similarities

This season, both receivers have been in similar situations on their respective teams. Each guy was slated to be the team's number one receiver, yet did not see much action to begin the season.

For Harrison, he only had 13 targets through the first four games. Out of those targets, he had five catches for 85 yards and one touchdown.

For Jeudy, he has only been targeted 15 times. His stat line currently sits at eight catches for 81 yards and zero touchdowns.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) reacts after a first down catch against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Main Differences

While the stats are close, there are some other key factors to argue against the Browns getting a similar trade package.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was drafted number four overall just two years ago. We cannot forget that he was one of the best college prospects we've seen in a long time out of Ohio State.

Mike LaFleur on Marvin Harrison Jr.’s effort:



"I think his running style is different than some other people's."



(@BoBrack) pic.twitter.com/k8m26OtpKm — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 22, 2026

With that being said, there is still much to be seen from Harrison. At only 24 years old, he has a long NFL career ahead of him.

As for Jerry Jeudy, teams already know what they are going to get. A diva receiver who can step up given the right situation. Otherwise, he won't fit in and will constantly drop passes.

At 27 years old, there is still some time for Jeudy, but obviously not nearly as much as Harrison.

What Can Cleveland Get In Return

With the recent injury to KC Concepcion, Cleveland may wait longer to trade Jeudy.

In the case they still decide to move him, what could they get in return?

TRADE: Cardinals trading WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and a 2027 7th-round pick to the Texans in exchange for a 2027 2nd-round pick and 2027 6th-round pick. (via @rapsheet, @adamschefter) pic.twitter.com/abCg6guHE0 — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

For Harrison, the Cardinals got back a 2027 second and sixth. While the Browns are unlikely to get the exact same package for Jeudy with Harrison being the better player, they can still get close.

If the Browns just want draft capitol in return for their receiver, they will most likely be able to get a mid round pick and late round pick. Some say they could manage to get a third, but I think that depends on which team they trade with.

Another option could be a player swap. The Browns have some gaps in the running back, offensive line, and secondary rooms, and could look to use Jeudy as a way to level out their team.