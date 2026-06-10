Shedeur Sanders Sees Familiar Traits in Browns Coach Todd Monken to Deion Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is seemingly loving life under new head coach Todd Monken.

After a rollercoaster rookie season for the polarizing quarterback out of Colorado, Sanders said everything about showing up to Berea is fun for him this season.

But when asked about Monken’s attention to detail, repeatedly stopping practice to get things installed with perfection, Sanders smiled ear to ear.

“Seems like a guy that I'm real familiar with. So, I enjoy it,” Sanders said. “I definitely like his expectations he has for us. It gives you no choice to be great or to get out the way."

Sanders is competing against Deshaun Watson for Cleveland’s starting quarterback job. But the second-year quarterback isn’t seeing it that way.

"I think the way that ya'll look at things is different than how we look at things,” Sanders said. “We look at coming to practice every day being the best player we can be as an individual and as a good teammate – ya’ll look at it as a competition.”

Sanders said he’s not focused on the competition, but is instead working on his development and getting as comfortable as he can under his new head coach. On Tuesday, Monken complimented Sanders’ work ethic and commitment to improving. The first-time head coach is allowing the quarterback competition to bleed into training camp, as both quarterbacks have shown enough during OTAs and mandatory veteran minicamp.

“I just don’t see it after the way Shedeur has played and Deshaun has played, they both played well enough to earn the right to compete to start,” Monken said.

Monken is on the record saying that he hates crappy football.

The 60-year-old head coach has been hands-on with every position group throughout OTAs and minicamp, working with players and coaches to make sure things are running smoothly. He specifically applauded Sanders’ improved footwork and faster processing speed.

"I don't think it's really about just the offense,” Sanders said about Monken’s arrival. “If I was in the Wing-T, I would have no choice but to execute a Wing-T offense."

Even though Sanders isn’t viewing his quest to be named Cleveland’s starting quarterback against Watson as a competition, it certainly seems like Monken’s environment has been a positive for him.

Everybody knows that Sanders has a close relationship with his dad, who coached him at Jackson State and Colorado. If he feels like the two coaches have similarities, that should only benefit the Browns in 2026 and beyond.

Sanders was working with the starters on Tuesday. On Wednesday, those starting reps went to Watson. They're expected to split starter reps on Thursday's minicamp finale.