The Browns’ Uniform Combination for Sunday’s Game in Pittsburgh Isn’t a Coincidence

With both the Browns and Steelers tied atop the AFC North at 5-2, there’s plenty on the line on Sunday, unlike in the majority of the matchups between the two teams over the last two decades, especially in matchups in Pittsburgh.

The Browns will wear orange helmets, white jerseys, and orange pants for the first-place showdown, the team announced on Thursday.

It’s the same combination Cleveland wore in their only two wins at Acrisure Stadium (previously Heinz Field), which opened in 2001: Jan. 10, 2021, in the AFC Wild Card playoff game and Oct. 5, 2003, in the regular season.

Jan. 10, 2021

Without any actual fans in the stands due to COVID, the Browns beat the Steelers, 48-37, to advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

It was a game Cleveland started off hot, as the Browns’ defense recovered a botched snap in the end zone for a touchdown on the Steelers’ first play of the game. They then took a 28-0 lead into the second quarter and led 35-10 at halftime before the Steelers tried to fight their way back in the second half.

The Browns were led by Baker Mayfield, who completed 21-of-34 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns. Ben Roethlisberger, meanwhile, completed 47-of-68 passes for 501 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. The Steelers had only 52 rushing yards compared to Cleveland’s 127 yards and two scores on the ground.

Oct. 5, 2003

The Browns’ last win in Pittsburgh with actual fans in the stands, Cleveland took an early lead and never looked back, just like they did in 2021.

The Browns led 16-3 two minutes into the second quarter and then a 30-13 lead after three quarters before winning the game in dominant fashion, 33-13.

Cleveland was led by Tim Couch, who completed 20-of-25 passes for 208 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, along with four carries for 11 yards and a score. William Green notched 33 carries for 115 yards on the ground.

A winning uniform combination in Pittsburgh

The Browns haven’t swept the Steelers 2-0 in the season series since 1988. Aaron Rodgers is the only player on either active roster who was alive then. But it appears Cleveland is pulling out all the stops to try to do so on Sunday.

If the Browns find a way to win a game with fans in the stands in Pittsburgh for the first time in 23 years, they would not only take full command of the AFC North at 6-2, but their six wins would be Cleveland's most in a season since 2003, when the Browns went 11-6 during the regular season.