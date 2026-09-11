This Browns Rookie Brings the Most Excitement Heading Into Week 1

The list of rookies that have failed to live up to expectations is longer than a honey-do list on a crisp Saturday in the fall. The Cleveland Browns’ 2026 draft was considered by many to be very successful as they gained talent in positions of need. A handful of the rookies drafted are expected to start or get meaningful playing time in their first game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There is one rookie in particular that brings the most anticipation and excitement for his first NFL game.

Wide receiver KC Concepcion was picked in the first round to come in and make plays for the offense.

How Concepcion could become a difference maker

Throughout training camp and the preseason, he has done just that. Concepcion is fast, elusive, and hard to catch when he gets the ball in his hands. With the Browns starting Deshaun Watson, Concepcion will get plenty of touches with quick throws to get him in space and make would-be tacklers miss.

Concepcion came from Texas A&M averaging 15.1 yards per reception. The Jaguars will probably sell out to stop the running game as Watson has not shown that he can beat teams with his arm. This should leave slower defensive players on the field that will not be able to keep up with Concepcion. The Browns have not been able to run successful end-arounds and screen passes in seasons past as they did not have enough speed on offense. Concepcion took a shovel pass in the opening preseason game to the end zone and eluded defenders along the way.

The Browns have not drafted a wide receiver in the first round since Corey Coleman in 2016. Coleman infamously flamed out on Hard Knocks in 2018. They traded a first-round pick for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2019, and that turned out disastrous. After losing three first-round picks due to the Watson trade, they have used their last two first-round picks on offensive and defensive lineman. Concepcion looks to break the receiver curse for the Browns and show that he was worth that high pick.

Not only will Concepcion see a ton of action on offense, but he will also return punts. During training camp he told reporters that he wanted to return three punts for touchdowns this season. He took two punts to the house last season at Texas A&M. The Browns have lacked a punt returner since Travis Benjamin. Concepcion will keep the stadium on their toes every time he catches the ball on a punt. Although returning punts comes with an injury risk, head coach Todd Monken believes Concepcion’s skill set is too good to leave off of the field. “At this point, it makes too much sense for us to use him in every way we can as a weapon,” said Monken.

The Browns have a ton of rookies to get excited about for their first game; however, Concepcion should get the most opportunity to display his talent. Hopefully his career is long and bountiful in Cleveland and it all starts this Sunday in Jacksonville.

If he can turn his potential into production, the Browns will finally have a playmaker to root for on Sundays.