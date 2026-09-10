NFL Week 1 Odds for Every Game on Sunday (Cowboys Favored on SNF; Bills, Vikings Have Edge in Closest Spreads)

The 2026 NFL season is officially underway, with two games taking place in the middle of the week ahead of Sunday’s 13-game slate.

Earlier this week, we examined the opening odds and any recent line movement for each game. As we near kickoff, some of the spreads – and totals – have begun to shift as bettors get in on the action.

To make things easier, and help our readers find the best number, the SI Betting team has been tracking how each of these lines has moved throughout the week.

There are a ton of intriguing matchups on Sunday, especially with the Green Bay Packers sitting as 1.5-point underdogs against Minnesota and Buffalo Bills hitting the road as favorites against a tough Houston Texans team. Plus, the Dallas Cowboys are road favorites in New York against the Giants and new head coach John Harbaugh.

With so much to bet on, here’s a quick crash course on the lines for Sunday’s action.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions Odds and Total

Spread

Saints +7 (-112)

Lions -7 (-108)

Moneyline

Saints: +250

Lions: -310

Total

50.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

There’s been a small move on the total in this game, jumping from 49.5 to 50.5. The Lions remain seven-point favorites at home.

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds and Total

Spread

Browns +8.5 (-110)

Jaguars -78.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Browns: +350

Jaguars: -455

Total

39.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

The Browns have moved from 7.5-point underdogs to 8.5-point underdogs with Deshaun Watson set to start in Week 1.

Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers Odds and Total

Spread

Bears -3 (-118)

Panthers +3 (-102)

Moneyline

Bears: -162

Panthers: +136

Total

46.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

The Bears have made a small move from 2.5-point favorites to 3-point favorites in this battle of division winners from last season. The total has also dropped a point from 47.5 to 46.5.

Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans Odds and Total

Spread

Bills -1.5 (-108)

Texans +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Bills: -120

Texans: +100

Total

44.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

For the first time this week, Houston is now set as plus money (+100) to win this season opener. Buffalo was -118 to win earlier in the week, but with 74 percent of the moneyline bets at DraftKings on the Bills, the line has moved.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds and Total

Spread

Ravens -3.5 (-105)

Colts +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Ravens: -175

Colts: +145

Total

47.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

The spread in Ravens vs. Colts has held steady, but the total did drop a point from 48.5 to 47.5.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Odds and Total

Spread

Bucs +3.5 (-108)

Bengals -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Bucs: +164

Bengals: -198

Total

50.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

This game has seen very little line movement, though the Bengals were -205 to win on Monday and have since moved to -198 on the moneyline.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds and Total

Spread

Falcons +3.5 (-108)

Steelers -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Falcons: +154

Steelers: -185

Total

42.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Oddsmakers aren’t buying Tua Tagovailoa in Week 1, as the Falcons are 3.5-point underdogs. The Steelers are looking to build on last year’s division title under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans Odds and Total

Spread

Jets +1.5 (-110)

Titans -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Jets: +105

Titans: -125

Total

38.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

After opening as 3.5-point favorites this summer, the Titans have been bet all the way down to 1.5 in Week 1. That line hasn’t moved since Monday, but the Jets are a popular upset pick on Sunday .

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds and Total

Spread

Cardinals +9.5 (-105)

Chargers -9.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Cardinals: +380

Chargers: -500

Total

47.5 (-102/Under -118)

This line continues to shift towards Arizona, as the Chargers were 10.5-point favorites on Monday. Los Angeles remains the biggest favorite on the boards this week, but the public clearly likes getting this many points with 64 percent of the spread bets at DraftKings coming in on Arizona.

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds and Total

Spread

Commanders +5.5 (-112)

Eagles -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Commanders: +180

Eagles: -218

Total

44.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The spread and total in this NFC East battle have remained the same ahead of Week 1.

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders Odds and Total

Spread

Dolphins +3 (-108)

Raiders -3 (-112)

Moneyline

Dolphins: +142

Raiders: -170

Total

40.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Brock Bowers’ reported knee injury shifted the line for this game from Las Vegas -3.5 to -3 on Wednesday. The Raiders’ lack of options on the outside is concerning, and it’s possible this offense struggles a bit in Week 1.

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Odds and Total

Spread

Packers +1.5 (-112)

Vikings -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Packers: +102

Vikings: -122

Total

46.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

This game has seen the spread flip with Micah Parsons out and Josh Jacobs (Commissioner’s Exempt List) likely out in Week 1. The Vikings are now favored at home, but this line has not moved since Monday.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Odds and Total (Sunday Night)

Spread

Cowboys -3 (-105)

Giants +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Cowboys: -162

Giants: +136

Total

48.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The odds for this Sunday night battle are moving towards Dallas, which has gone from 2.5-point favorite to a 3-point favorite and from -148 to -162 on the moneyline.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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