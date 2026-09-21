This Concerning Trend is Following the Browns into Week 3 Against Carolina

The Cleveland Browns cannot run the football.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, the Browns squared off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, concluding a long-winded, rain-delayed outing with a victory, 23-19. Not only was upsetting their former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield a major headline-grabber, but so was now-starting quarterback Deshaun Watson's performance.

He bounced back from his struggles in the season opener, passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He also added seven carries for 22 yards.

However, that measly rushing attack of 22 yards was the most on the team, signaling a concerning trend that has only continued to follow the Browns week by week.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) gets past Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive line Calijah Kancey (94) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running backs Quinshon Judkins and Raheim Sanders combined for 14 carries for 25 total yards, averaging less than two yards per carry. The entire rushing attack, including Watson's numbers, saw the team finish the game with 44 total yards, with a long of nine.

That's simply not going to cut it, especially as the season continues to tick along and teams make adjustments.

More often than not, the running game being established allows the passing game to be more fluid, but in this scenario, the Browns are limiting their capabilities to be a multi-dimensional offense.

While early season issues are expected, losing second-year back Dylan Sampson to injury puts the team in an even more difficult situation. Instead of being able to lean into the two backs the team is most familiar with, Sampson and Judkins, head coach Todd Monken is going to have to give most of the bulk to Judkins and hope that Sanders and Jaleel McLaughlin can have mini breakout spells.

Fortunately, with the Browns meeting up with the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, the stage is set for a resurgence from a part of the offense that the franchise has always prided itself on.

Sep 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Cam Jackson (99) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Panthers have allowed 71 attempts for 448 yards, an average of 6.3 yards per carry, and six touchdowns to opposing teams. They have also picked up 18 first downs using the running game.

Facing off against the Atlanta Falcons this past weekend, Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. combined for 123 yards on 27 carries. The week prior, Chicago's D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai took off for 224 yards on 28 carries.

If this is something the Browns can recognize and lean into, there's a strong chance that Judkins has his first breakout game of the year.