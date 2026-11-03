This Switch Up Front Could be the Key for Cleveland Moving Forward

Week 9 was not kind to Browns fans, as they saw Cleveland get trounced in Pittsburgh, as they usually do, 27-6. The Steelers were able to run the ball very effectively, gaining 200 yards on the ground from their tandem of Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle.

The Steelers were also able to protect Aaron Rodgers well, as he was only sacked once on the day; the same could not be said for the Browns. Deshaun Watson was sacked eight times for a total of 41 yards lost; Cleveland also could not run the ball whatsoever, totaling just 34 yards on 15 carries.

There have to be some changes made on the offensive line, and it needs to happen soon. Tytus Howard has mostly struggled this season on the right side, as he is graded 44th out of the 69 qualified tackles in the league per PFF. He supposedly had his best game on Sunday, grading out the highest of any Browns o-lineman, but by watching the game, you might have some different opinions.

TJ Watt ended the game with multiple sacks where Howard was matched up against him; on the first sack, there was pressure up the middle from Keanu Benton, but also on the outside from Watt, where he beat Howard and got home.

On the second sack, Watson takes a deep drop on 3rd & 18 to try to maximize his time to throw, but Watt can get around Howard again, and as Watson steps up, he sacks him from behind. To Howard’s credit, it looked like he was expecting a chip from Jaleel McLaughlin that he did not get, but it is not a good look as your quarterback is getting thrown down to be throwing your arms up at the 5’7”, 186 lb running back.

Howard has been the most penalized tackles in the NFL also, as he has 7 penalties this year, which ranks 62nd of 69 tackles. His false starts seem to be him overcompensating for faster rushers (like Watt), which can also be said for his holds.

The Browns traded for Howard in the offseason for a fifth-round pick, then immediately gave him a three-year, $63 million extension, a risk that doesn’t look like it’s paying off. What Cleveland was also banking on was the fact that Howard can play more than just the tackle spot, as he also had significant snaps at left and right guard in 2025.

The time for him to move inside might be soon, and with right guard Austin Barber having lots of experience playing tackle, it could be a hot change. Howard getting benched is unlikely, but if he continues to not provide much in the run game and not be consistent in the pass game; it may be sooner rather than later.