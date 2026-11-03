Some things can be ignored, others can't.

The Cleveland Browns' offensive line struggles fall into the latter.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, the Browns lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-6, with the offense failing to score a touchdown. Across the first three drives, Cleveland managed to fumble twice and punt once, with quarterback Deshaun Watson being pressured over and over again.

While the early blunders set the team up for failure, the surplus of bodies in the backfield all day long did as well.

Watson ended up being sacked eight times and was pressured on a whopping 65% of his dropbacks in the first half alone. He did complete 27 passes for 324 yards, averaging 8.3 yards per attempt, but he wasn't able to get the offense moving until the final few drives, when the game was too far gone.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is sacked by linebacker T.J. Watt (90) and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) and defensive tackle Kevin Jobity Jr. (92) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watson took the blame postgame, but it was obvious that he wasn't given enough time to make anything happen.

“I’m always going to put the sacks on me. … I’m always going to take responsibility for those," he said.

But it is hard to keep putting the blame on him, as sacks have been a recurring issue all season long. He has taken 33 total sacks, 16 of which have come from the Steelers game and the loss to the New York Jets a few weeks back.

While the issue can't fall solely on one player, but right tackle Tytus Howard has been having a tough time this season.

He is routinely called for penalties up front and has allowed too much pressure in the backfield for Watson and the running back room. In run blocking, he ranks 51st out of 69 individuals with a mark of 56.9, while his passing grade helps him out a bit at 75.2. That is good enough to rank him 21st out of 69 individuals.

However, when combined, he is graded as the 45th-ranked offensive tackle out of 69, placing him towards the bottom of the list.

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) as Browns offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) reacts during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And honestly, such a ranking makes sense. He just hasn't played well. In total, he has allowed 17 pressures, two sacks and five quarterback hits, all while being flagged seven times.

He doesn't just have to clean up multiple areas of his game, but pretty much everything.

If the Browns want to continue elevating the play up front around rookies Austin Barber and Spencer Fano, they may need to make a move as the NFL Trade Deadline approaches. Whether it is signing a player from free agency or even just making a subtle trade that might not break headlines, Cleveland needs to round out the offensive line.

And that might mean cutting ties with the 30-year-old Howard if things don't start getting better.