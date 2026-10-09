Shedeur Sanders Shares What He Wants in Life Away from the Browns

Shedeur Sanders knows what he wants in a relationship, and he sounds comfortable waiting for it.

During an appearance on Cosmopolitan’s “Blind Date” with Editor-in-Chief Willa Bennett, the Cleveland Browns backup quarterback shared a side of himself fans do not see. The wide-ranging conversation shifted from dating and fashion to family advice, vacations and what makes someone attractive to him.

His answers were mostly playful, but certainly some consistent themes emerged. Sanders values ambition, genuine connections and having a life that feels right to him.

Asked what quality someone absolutely must have to date him, Sanders answered, “They have to be hard-working.”

When Bennett asked what instantly makes someone attractive, his response went beyond appearances.

“I would say their mentality. How do they think about things?”

That led to a conversation about vacations and taking time off. Sanders liked the idea that limited vacation days could make someone appreciate that time more. For him, a getaway means being able to disconnect.

“That’s very important to me because I value vacation time too so it’s time to disconnect.”

Sanders also agreed that a vacation should leave room to relax rather than become a schedule packed with activities. It was refreshing to hear someone whose career revolves around competition wanting an opportunity to slow down.

He also said his approach to dating has been shaped by his father, Coach Prime. Asked about advice that changed how he views relationships, Shedeur pointed to experiences and conversations with his dad.

“Focus on your career and focus on what you have to do,” Coach Prime told him.

He explained that genuine connections can develop when someone takes care of their own responsibilities instead of searching too hard for a relationship.

“I don’t like that. I [prefer] long-term.”

Focus on yourself first

Sanders carried that same outlook into advice for a viewer trying to get the attention of a man absorbed in his career saying, “focus on yours.”

He was also far more lighthearted when discussing first impressions. Asked what he hopes someone notices on a first date, Sanders chose his smile. He also admitted he enjoys being called handsome, giving Bennett an opening to offer the compliment.

There were boundaries, too. When she imagined a second date in Cleveland, Sanders said they would go somewhere together.

“Can’t come to the house yet.”

Asked when that invitation might arrive, he explained, “when I feel the time is right.”

For all the confidence and joking, his most revealing answer may have come when Willa asked about a goal unrelated to football.

“I would say being happy consistently.”