Browns Officially Without Top Two Defensive Linemen vs. New York Jets

The Cleveland Browns have some things to figure out as they prepare for the New York Jets ahead of their matchup on Sunday.

Having an extended break in between games was much needed for the Browns, who have been a bit banged up after their big Thursday night win over their division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During their extra time off, the hopes were that some of their injured players would be able to rehab so that they would be available for their next game. Unfortunately, that won't be the case for two of their top defensive linemen.

#Browns game status for #Jets

Davis - out

Gabriel - out

Graham - out

Hall - out

T. Jenkins - out

Ryan - out

Wallace - out — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 9, 2026

Both Mason Graham and Mike Hall Jr. suffered injuries in that Thursday night battle last week. That takes us to this week’s practices, where neither player was seen in the open portion of practice.

That led many to believe both will be out for Sunday’s game at New York, which is now a huge blow to their defensive line in need of playmakers with them being officially ruled out.

Here’s who can step up in their absence to help Cleveland get another win:

Maliek Collins

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) in the first half at Huntington Bank Field.k Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collins has been a regular force on defense for the Browns since he arrived in Cleveland. His veteran presence has been much appreciated for their young group of players, and they rally behind his always consistent play on the defensive line.

Last season, Collins saw a career high in sacks at 6.5, even though he missed a few games due to injury. Offseason injuries threatened his availability this season, but it hasn’t seemed to limit him even the slightest so far.

Though four games, Collins has nine total tackles, three solo and six assists, while also tallying one sack. He’s never a sole contributor on this talented Browns defense, but he always plays a role in stopping opposing offenses in all areas of the game.

He’ll be expected to take on a large snap count to guide this thin group against the Jets.

Adin Huntington

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Adin Huntington (98) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) in the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Any time Huntington has been needed for the Browns, he’s been available whether it’s at defensive tackle or rushing the passer off the edge.

In 13 games last season, Huntington made plays as a rotational depth piece, recording 15 tackles and half a sack. Through his first four games this season, he’s already recorded almost as many tackles as he had last season.

His eleven total tackles with one sack playing limited sacks warrant him more playing time, and he will surely get that against the Jets. He could play an even larger role moving forward depending on how long Graham and Hall Jr. 's injuries hold them out.

Sam Williams

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Adin Huntington (98) reacts after a tackle against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the Browns brought in Williams near the start of the regular season, he’s been needed in all four of Cleveland’s games so far.

Listed as a linebacker, Williams has seen time both rushing off the edge and up the middle on the defensive line. So far this season, Williams already has eleven tackles and one sack after putting up solid numbers with the Dallas Cowboys to start his career.

No matter the position, Williams is a reliable player to plug-and-play, enough to help get the job done against a middle-of-the-pack Jets offense.